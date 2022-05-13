चंडीगढ़ पहुंची कंगना: बोलीं- आपराधिक गतिविधि जिहादी हो या खालिस्तानी, कानून व्यवस्था से निपटा जाना चाहिए

अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत शुक्रवार को चंडीगढ़ पहुंची। उन्होंने यहां पहुंचने पर पंजाब में बढ़ रही अपराधिक गतिविधियों पर अपनी राय दी। कंगना ने कहा कि जो आपराधिक गतिविधियां हो रही हैं चाहे जिहादी हो या खालिस्तानी, इन सभी से कानून-व्यवस्था से निपटा जाना चाहिए। इसके खिलाफ सरकार सख्त कार्रवाई करे।
Chandigarh | Whatever criminal activities are happening be it jihadis or khalistanis, all should be dealt with law and order. Government must take strict action against it: Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/MyWpuRrMXd— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022
Punjab has always been India's part. Just because people raise issue for their own country,doesn't mean we give them part of our country. Such hooligans are internationally funded terrorists. Common citizenry doesn't support them,we're Bhartiyas&need Akhand Bharat: Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/cEXVwXvoOU— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.