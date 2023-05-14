Notifications

UP Nikay Chunav Result BJP and samajwadi party mayor candidate only save deposits in varanasi

UP Nikay Chunav Result: वाराणसी में मेयर पद पर भाजपा, सपा को छोड़ सभी नौ उम्मीदवारों की जमानत जब्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Published by: उत्पल कांत Updated Sun, 14 May 2023 12:41 AM IST
सार

वाराणसी नगर निगम चुनाव में भाजपा की आंधी चली है।  भाजपा के गढ़ में विपक्ष का सूपड़ा साफ हो गया।  प्रचंड जीत के साथ वाराणसी में भाजपा की पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बन गई है।

वाराणसी में मेयर सीट पर भाजपा के अशोक तिवारी की जीत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

वाराणसी में मेयर के पद पर 11 प्रत्याशियों में भाजपा, सपा को छोड़ बाकी सभी नौ की जमानत जब्त हो गई। इसमें कांग्रेस के अनिल श्रीवास्तव और बसपा के सुभाष माझी भी अपनी जमानत बचा पाने में नाकामयाब रहे हैं। कुछ प्रत्याशी पांच हजार से कम वोट पा सके हैं।



मेयर पद पर भाजपा के अशोक तिवारी, सपा के ओमप्रकाश सिंह, कांग्रेस के अनिल श्रीवास्तव, बसपा के सुभाष चंद्र माझी समेत 11 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में थे। चुनाव आयोग की वेबसाइट पर मेयर पद के प्रत्याशियों को मिले मतों के जो आंकड़े जारी किए गए हैं, उसके मुताबिक, तीन प्रत्याशियों को कम वोट मिले हैं।


कुल 6,26,825 मत पड़े थे। इसमें से 2,91,852 मत भाजपा के अशोक तिवारी को मिले, जो कि विजयी घोषित हुए। सपा के ओमप्रकाश सिंह को 1,58,715 और कांग्रेस के अनिल श्रीवास्तव 94,288 और बसपा के सुभाष चंद माझी को केवल 36,218 मत ही मिले। आयोग की वेबसाइट पर भाजपा, सपा को छोड़ बाकी प्रत्याशियों के नाम के आगे जमानत जब्त होने का जिक्र किया गया है।
तीन प्रत्याशियों को नोटा से भी कम मिले वोट

नगर निगम के 4852 मतदाताओं को मेयर पद का कोई उम्मीदवार नहीं भाया और उन्होंने नोटा (उपरोक्त में से कोई नहीं) का बटन दबाया। नोटा से भी कम मत पाने वालों में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ओम प्रकाश चौरसिया, दीपक लाल और शमशेर खान का नाम शामिल है। शमशेर खान को 2140, दीपक लाल को 2879 और ओम प्रकाश चौरसिया को 4114 मत मिले। 
सपा के मेयर प्रत्याशी को अपने ही वार्ड में 30 साल बाद मिली शिकस्त

वाराणसी में मेयर पद पर भाग्य आजमा रहे सपा के ओम प्रकाश सिंह की जमीन इस चुनाव में खिसक गई। जिस वार्ड में पिछले 30 साल से वह व उनके पारिवारिक सदस्य पार्षद रहे, वहां भी चुनाव हार गए हैं। तीन दशक बाद कमल खिला है। भाजपा के विवेक कुशवाहा पार्षद बने हैं।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी अशोक तिवारी और सपा प्रत्याशी ओपी सिंह सिगरा के पास छित्तूपुर वार्ड के ही निवासी हैं। इस वार्ड में पिछले 30 साल से सपा के ओपी सिंह और उनके परिवार का कब्जा रहा है। इस बार भाजपा ने मेयर प्रत्याशी के तौर पर इसी वार्ड के अशोक तिवारी को मैदान में उतारा तो इस लहर में सपा के ओपी सिंह का वर्चस्व अपने ही वार्ड में टूट गया। भाजपा ने न केवल रणनीति बनाई बल्कि संगठन के पदाधिकारियों और प्रत्याशियों को वार्ड में मजबूत करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी। इसका सकारात्मक परिणाम सामने आया है।

पार्षद के इतने प्रत्याशियों की जब्त हुई जमानत

  • हुकुलगंज में चुनाव लड़ने वाले आठ प्रत्याशियों में छह की जमानत जब्त।
  • गोलाघाट रामनगर में 13 में से 12 की जमानत जब्त।
  • रामपुर रामनगर में 15 प्रत्याशियों में विजेता के बाद बाकी 14 अपनी जमानत नहीं बचा सके।
  • गणेशपुर में 10 में से 8 प्रत्याशी की जमानत जब्त हो गई।
  • राजघाट में 4 में तीन प्रत्याशी अपनी जमानत नहीं बचा सके।
  • सरसौली में 9 प्रत्याशियों में से 5 की जमानत जब्त हो गई।
