शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Two youth riding a bike died due to car hit

कार के धक्के से बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 11:33 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
इनोवा कार की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत
विज्ञापन
आजमगढ़-जौनपुर हाइवे पर विथार गांव के पास हुआ हादसा
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
धर्मापुर। आजमगढ़-जौनपुर हाइवे पर विथार गांव के पास रविवार की रात तेज रफ्तार इनोवा की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। घटना रात दस बजे की है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में ले लिया है।
गौराबादशाहपुर थाना क्षेत्र के चोरसंड निवासी मोहम्मद अरसलान (20) पुत्र मुशीर और मोहम्मद अशरफ (21) पुत्र जफरुल किसी काम से जौनपुर गए थे। देर रात वह बाइक से घर लौट रहे थे। विथार गांव के पास विपरीत दिशा से आ रही तेज रफ्तार इनोवा कार की चपेट में आने से दोनों गंभीर रुप से जख्मी हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने 108 एंबुलेंस से दोनों को जिला अस्पताल भिजवाया जहां डॉक्टरों ने दोनों को मृत घोषित कर दिया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव कब्जे में ले लिया। उधर घटना के बाद कार सवार मौके से फरार हो गया।
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Highlights: 13वें सीजन के विजेता बने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सलमान ने दी ट्रॉफी

16 फरवरी 2020

Television

'फिक्स्ड विनर' कहे जाने पर सिद्धार्थ ने दिया बयान, बोले- 'ऐसे लोगों की सोच पर दुख होता है'

16 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla with mother
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla
Salman Khan
Television

'फिक्स्ड विनर' कहे जाने पर सिद्धार्थ ने दिया बयान, बोले- 'ऐसे लोगों की सोच पर दुख होता है'

16 फरवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: आरती पर दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की सच्चाई आई सामने, भाई कृष्णा ने कहा- 'वो फ्लो-फ्लो में कुछ ज्यादा ही बोल गई'

16 फरवरी 2020

Aarti Singh, Krishna Abhishek
Aarti Singh, Krishna Abhishek
Aarti Singh, Krishna Abhishek
Aarti Singh
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आरती पर दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की सच्चाई आई सामने, भाई कृष्णा ने कहा- 'वो फ्लो-फ्लो में कुछ ज्यादा ही बोल गई'

16 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

यमनः सऊदी अरब ने अपना विमान गिराए जाने के बदले में की एयर स्ट्राइक, 31 लोगों की मौत

16 फरवरी 2020

टोक्यो में जापानी जहाज पर मौजूद भारतीय नागरिक सोनाली ठक्कर
India News

कोरोनावायरस: एक पिता की पीएम से गुहार, कहा- जहाज में मौजूद बेटी अभी 'संक्रमित' नहीं, उसे बुला लें

16 फरवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13 Winner: इन पांच वजहों से सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला बने शो के विजेता, जीती इतनी बड़ी रकम

16 फरवरी 2020

बिग बॉस 13 विजेता: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला
Bigg Boss 13
Siddharth Shukla
Siddharth Shukla and Rahsami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13 Winner: इन पांच वजहों से सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला बने शो के विजेता, जीती इतनी बड़ी रकम

16 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बिग बॉस 13
Television

बिग बॉस के ग्रैंड फिनाले में नहीं दिखे ये चार कंटेस्टेंट्स, घर की मालकिन का तो अता पता नहीं था

16 फरवरी 2020

जूनियर केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

शपथ समारोह में 'जूनियर केजरीवाल' ने जीता सबका दिल, लोग लेते रहे तस्वीरें

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ को 'फिक्स्ड विनर' कहे जाने पर अब आसिम ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बताया क्या है सच

16 फरवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ सहित सभी कंटेस्टेंट ने जीते लाखों, जानें बाकियों को क्या मिला

16 फरवरी 2020

स्पिनालॉन्गा आइलैंड
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा वीरान आइलैंड, जिसका रहस्य दुनिया को पता ही नहीं था

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
बिग बॉस 13 ग्रैंड फिनाले: रश्मि देसाई
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो से बाहर आते ही रश्मि ने बताई अरहान की सच्चाई, बोलीं- 'मैं अब इस बारे में...'

16 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ के जीतने की खुल गई पोल, नौकरी छोड़ते ही कर्मचारी ने बताई पीछे की असलियत

16 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

आखिर हमें कितना सेक्स करने की जरूरत है?

16 फरवरी 2020

paras chhabra
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो के बाद भी नहीं बदले पारस छाबड़ा के तेवर, बोले- 'टॉप 2 में आकर आसिम ने क्या उखाड़ लिया'

16 फरवरी 2020

Hyundai Santro Car
Auto News

Hyundai की कारों पर मिल रहा है शानदार डिस्काउंट, 2.5 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कोरोनावायरस: चीन के वुहान से लौटे 406 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव, जल्द जा सकेंगे अपने घर

वुहान से भारत लाए गए 406 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। इन सभी लोगों को आईटीबीपी के सुविधा केंद्र में रखा गया था। अब ये सभी जल्द अपने घर जा सकेंगे।

16 फरवरी 2020

उन्नाव 1:08

उन्नाव में भीषण सड़क हादसा, सात लोग जिंदा जले

16 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 2:42

17 फरवरी इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

16 फरवरी 2020

जामिया 2:14

जामिया में छात्रों पर पुलिस बर्बरता का वीडियो, अमर उजाला वीडियो की पुष्टि नहीं करता है

16 फरवरी 2020

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस 1:18

पीएम मोदी ने काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस को किया रवाना, जानिए ट्रेन के खास फीचर्स

16 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

पीडीडीयू जंक्शन पर ओएचई वायर की चपेट में आकर दो रेलकर्मी गंभीर रूप से झुलसे

पीडीडीयू नगर के स्थानीय रेलवे यार्ड में जंक्शन केबिन के पास रविवार की दोपहर में ओएचई (ओवरहेड इक्विपमेंट) वायर की चपेट में आने से टीआरडी (ट्रैक्सन रोलिंग डिपार्टमेंट) के दो कर्मचारी गंभीर रूप से झुलस गए।

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया उद्घाटन, पर एमसीएच विंग, सुपर स्पेशियलिटी में नहीं शुरू हो पाएगी ओपीडी

17 फरवरी 2020

अस्पताल में भर्ती गंभीर रूप से घायल युवतियां
Varanasi

यूपी के सोनभद्र में घर के काम के लिए मिट्टी लेने गईं किशोरी जिंदा दफ्न

16 फरवरी 2020

जुबिन नौटियाल
Varanasi

दिल का दरिया बह ही गया गाना बजते ही जुबिन नॉटियाल के सुरीले गीतों खो गए आईआईटीयंस

17 फरवरी 2020

Road Accident
Varanasi

इनोवा कार की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत

16 फरवरी 2020

स्टेशन पर खड़ी मालगाड़ी।
Bareilly

टनकपुर से बांद्रा को जल्द चलेगी नई ट्रेन

16 फरवरी 2020

Flight
Bareilly

अप्रैल में लखनऊ से गाजियाबाद, बरेली समेत पांच शहरों की हवाई यात्रा शुरू

15 फरवरी 2020

pm modi
Varanasi

कल काशी में पीएम मोदी देंगे 12 सौ करोड़ की परियोजनाओं की सौगात

15 फरवरी 2020

चंदौली में संबोधित करते सीएम योगी।
Chandauli

समाज के अंतिम पायदान पर बैठे व्यक्ति तक योजनाएं पहुंचाने का पं. दीनदयाल का सपना हुआ साकारः सीएम योगी

16 फरवरी 2020

जंगमबाड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी।
Varanasi

लिंगायत समुदाय के आस्था के केंद्र जंगमबाड़ी मठ के इस महत्व को नहीं जानते होंगे आप

16 फरवरी 2020

Related

Municipality verified 50 building owners
Varanasi

नगर पालिका ने किया 50 भवन मालिकों का सत्यापन

16 फरवरी 2020

अहरौला में सड़क दुर्घटना में छतिग्रस्त टैंपो।
Varanasi

ट्रक-आटो की टक्कर तीन की मौत

16 फरवरी 2020

घनश्याम सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

ड्यूटी पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी के सीने में अचानक उठा दर्द, रास्तें में दम तोड़ा

14 फरवरी 2020

बरेली में इज्जतनगर स्टेशन का निरीक्षण करते पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के महाप्रबंधक राजीव अग्रवाल, साथ में अन्य अधिकारी।
Bareilly

कर्मचारियों की मेहनत से इज्जतनगर रेल मंडल ने बनाया मुकाम

16 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

यूपीः युवा व्यापारी की सरेराह गोली मारकर हत्या, दो साल पहले छोटे भाई की हुई थी हत्या

15 फरवरी 2020

विरोध-प्रदर्शन करते लोग
Varanasi

रसोई गैस मूल्य वृद्धि को लेकर सड़क पर उतरे आमजन, गैस सिलेंडर लेकर किया प्रदर्शन

13 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited