Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Two student died in road accident at lucknow

लखनऊ में सड़क हादसे में दो छात्रों की मौत, एक गंभीर घायल

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 04:27 PM IST
demo pic
demo pic
लखनऊ में सोमवार देर रात एक सड़क हादसे में दो छात्रों की मौत हो गई। वहीं एक छात्र गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। वहीं घायल छात्र का अस्पताल उपचार चल रहा है।
पुलिस के अनुसार बीबीडी कॉलेज में पढ़ने वाले बीटेक के छात्र प्रशांत पुत्र प्रमोद निवासी वाराणसी, राहुल पुत्र मुनीष पटेहरा निवासी मिर्जापुर और अवनीश पुत्र हरिलाल वाराणसी सोमवार देर रात खाना खाने के लिए स्कूटी पर निकले थे। खाना खाने के बाद वापस लौटते समय उनकी स्कूटी चिनहट क्षेत्र में मटियारी चौराहा के पास खड़े एक ट्रक से टकरा गई।

हादसे में तीनों छात्र गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां प्रशांत और राहुल को डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। जबकि अवनीश का निजी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

दलित आंदोलन को लेकर अखिलेश का बड़ा बयान, कहा-'मोहभंग की सजा दी जा रही है'

दलित आंदोलन को लेकर सपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। अखिलेश ने सवाल उठाया है कि ये सब किसके इशारे पर हो रहा है। एक्ट बदलने की क्या जरूरत पड़ी ये साजिश है। 

3 अप्रैल 2018

marriage
Dehradun

शादी के दस माह बाद पति को छोड़ प्रेमी संग चली गई महिला, लाखों के गहने भी गायब

3 अप्रैल 2018

मृतक का परिवार
Bihar

इराक में मारे गए भारतीयों का शव लेने से परिवार का इंकार, सरकार के सामने रखी यह शर्त

3 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें! टिकट रिफंड के नाम पर रेलवे में हो रहा ये खेल

3 अप्रैल 2018

दलित विरोध प्रदर्शन
Madhya Pradesh

SC/ST एक्ट: मध्यप्रदेश में मंत्री के घर पर हुआ पथराव, राज्य में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़ी

3 अप्रैल 2018

अरिजीत-अश्विनी

भागलपुर दंगा: अर्जित शाश्वत को लगा झटका, जमानत याचिका खारिज

3 अप्रैल 2018

mayawati
Lucknow

भारत बंद पर बोलीं मायावती, 'जातिवादी तत्वों ने भड़काई हिंसा'

2 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

हैवानियत! युवती की हत्या करने के बाद उसके चेहरे पर बांधा कपड़ा और फिर जला दिया

3 अप्रैल 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Shimla

समुद्री लुटेरों की कैद में फंसे हिमाचली युवक, परिजनों ने सरकार से लगाई गुहार

3 अप्रैल 2018

फूंकी गई झोपड़ियां
Varanasi

जमीन विवाद में फूंकी दी 15 झोपड़ियां, हमले में 20 लोग घायल

3 अप्रैल 2018

kuwait
Rest of World

कुवैत में भीषण सड़क हादसा, 7 भारतीयों समेत 15 लोगों की मौत

2 अप्रैल 2018

मृत छात्र
Varanasi

मार्निंग वॉक पर निकले छात्र को ट्रक ने कुचला, घर में मचा कोहराम

1 अप्रैल 2018

दुर्घटना
Varanasi

बाराबंकी में हाईवे पर खड़ी ट्रक से एसयूवी की टक्कर, तीन की मौत, तीन गंभीर

30 मार्च 2018

अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से सिपाही की मौत
Kanpur

काल बनकर आए वाहन ने छीन ली सिपाही की जान

29 मार्च 2018

road accident
India News

वीडियोः सड़क के बीचों-बीच तड़पती रही महिला, बिना रुके दाएं-बाएं निकलते रहे लोग

28 मार्च 2018

डेमो
Dehradun

बद्रीनाथ हाईवे पर एक कार खाई में गिरी, एक की मौत दो घायल

26 मार्च 2018

