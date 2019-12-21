शहर चुनें

Six die due to cold in Purvanchal, coldest day of the season in Varanasi

पूर्वांचल में ठंड से छह की मौत, वाराणसी में सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, वाराणसी Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 02:11 AM IST
पूर्वांचल के जिलों को ठंड से मौतों का सिलसिला थम नहीं रहा है। शुक्रवार को ठंड से बलिया में तीन बुजुर्गों समेत चार तथा भदोही में दो बुजुर्ग व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गई। 
धूप निकलने के बाद भी सर्दी के तेवर में नरमी नहीं आई। वाराणसी में शुक्रवार इस सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। धूप निकलने के कारण अधिकतम तापमान में कुछ सुधार हुआ, लेकिन न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। 

बृहस्पतिवार को अधिकतम 15.2 और न्यूनतम तापमान 6.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। जबकि शुक्रवार को अधिकतम 17 और न्यूनतम 6.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया। 
