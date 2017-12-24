Download App
आपका शहर Close

बेकाबू पिकअप सड़क किनारे छप्पर में घुसी, पिता-पुत्र सहित तीन की मौत

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 03:09 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Road accident in varanasi three people died

घटनास्थल पर खड़ी पिकअप व मौजूद भीड़PC: अमर उजाला

वाराणसी में रविवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हो गया। जिसमें पिता पुत्र समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि पांच लोग गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। घायलों का ट्रामा सेंटर में उपचार हो रहा है।
जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह सात बजे रोहनिया की तरफ से कैंट की तरफ मुर्ग लादकर जा रही एक पिकअप चांदपुर चौराहे के पास अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे दाना भूजने वाले की छप्पर में घुस गई। जिससे आठ लोग घायल हो गए। इसके बाद पिकअप आगे लगे ईंट के चट्टे से टकरा कर रुक गई।

पिकअप का चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर मौके से फरार हो गया। हादसे की जानकारी होते ही मौके भीड़ लग गई। घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस ने सभी घायलों को ट्रामा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया।

ट्रामा सेंटर में अमरनाथ (55), उसके बेटे दीपू (19) व उसके ‌परिवार के ही हर्ष (5) की मौत हो गई। घटना से गुस्साए लोगों ने सड़क को जाम कर दिया। मुआवजे को लेकर लोग सड़क पर ही बैठ गए। उनके साथ महिलाएं भी सड़क पर बैठ गईं। स्थिति को देखते हुए मौके पर पीएसी बुलानी पड़ी।

बात न बनते देख नायब तहसीलदार मौके पर पहुंचे। इसके बाद चार लाख के लिखित मुआवजे की घोषणा के बाद लोग माने और जाम समाप्त किया। जीटी रोड होने के कारण जाम से वाहन सवारों को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ा। जिससे लोगों को दूसरे रास्ते से अपने गंतव्य की ओर जाना पड़ा।  
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

road accident accident accident in varanasi

स्पॉटलाइट

नाइटी से लेकर तौलिये तक में अर्शी ने ढाया कहर, इन आउटफिट्स में भी दिखीं सेक्सी

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan Bold Looks

मां बनने वाली महिला को कभी नहीं बतानी चाहिये डिलिवरी की तारीख, वजह भी जान लें

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
This Is Why Child Delivery Date Should Not Be Revealed To Pregnant Women

मां-बेटी में सिर्फ डेढ़ साल का फर्क, करिश्मा देख नहीं होगा आंखों पर यकीन

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
A twenty four years embryo frozen baby born in America

बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Vacancy in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. for the post of Assistant Manager

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding

जबर ख़बर

सरकार के चुनावी दांव से गुर्जर नाराज, एक प्रतिशत आरक्षण में पांच जातियां शामिल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Read

उपचुनाव के नतीजे तय करेंगे काैन बनेगा 'स‌िकंदरा का स‌िकंदर'

BJP candidate Ajit Pal lead in Sikandra Vidhan Sabha by election
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हिमाचल: भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक जारी, कुछ ही देर में होगा सीएम का एलान

himachal new chief minister to be declared soon
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अंधविश्वास तोड़ योगी आज पहुंचेंगे नोएडा, पीएम के कार्यक्रम की तैयारियों का लेंगे जायजा

CM Yogi Adityanath will visit noida today for Inspection public meeting palace and metro station
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

21 साल की सुनवाई के बाद दोषी पाए गए लालू, जानिए कब क्या हुआ

lalu yadav found guilty in fodder scam Special CBI Court quantum of sentence on 3rd jan 2018
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

चारपाई पर लादकर बैंक ले गए लोग, जानें पूरा मामला

Farmer brought to bank on a cot in Chhattisgarh
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जब बीच हाईवे पर भाजपा सरकार की बख‌िया उधेड़ने लगे अखिलेश यादव

akhilesh yadav statement about up bjp government
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!