सांड़ को पकड़ने के ल‌िए थाने में की शिकायत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 03:11 PM IST
Police complaint against bull in varanasi
लक्सा थाना
वाराणसी में एक अलग तरीके का मामला सामने आया। यहां के लक्सा थाने में स्थानीय लोगों ने एक सांड़ के खिलाफ तहरीर दी। लोगों का कहना था कि आए दिन सांड़ लोगों को मारकर जख्मी कर देता है। शुक्रवार को सांड़ ने एक व्यक्ति को घायल कर दिया।

घायल रमेश भारती को लोगों ने मंडलीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जहां पर इलाज चल रहा है। इस बाबत रामबाबू यादव, मुन्नू गुप्ता, वीरेंद्र सेठ, आलोक यादव समेत कई क्षेत्रीय लोगों लक्सा थाने में तहरीर दी। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों को सूचना दी।

मौके पर पहुंचे नगर निगम कर्मचारियों ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद सांड़ को पकड़ा। सांड़ के पकड़े जाने के बाद लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। क्षेत्रीय लोगों ने बताया कि इससे पहले भी सांड़ कई लोगों को घायल कर चुके हैं। सबसे अधिक समस्या वृद्ध लोगों के लिए हो गई है।

बाबा भोले की नगरी काशी में सांड़ को लोग आस्था की नजर से देखते हैं क्योंकि सांड़ को महादेव की सवारी माना जाता है। इसके चलते लोग सांड़ को मारने से बचते हैं। पुलिस ने इस बात का ध्यान रखते हुए सांड़ को पकड़ा।
