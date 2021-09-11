बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   PM modi announcement 100th death anniversary of Subramania Bharati chair will establish in Faculty of Arts in BHU

बीएचयू: सुब्रमण्य भारती की 100वीं पुण्यतिथि पर पीएम मोदी की घोषणा, आर्ट फैक्लटी में स्थापित होगी उनके नाम की चेयर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Published by: गीतार्जुन गौतम Updated Sat, 11 Sep 2021 05:19 PM IST
काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय।
काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय। - फोटो : file

भारत के महान विद्वान और स्वतंत्रता सेनानी सुब्रमण्य भारती की 100वीं पुण्यतिथि पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा की है। उन्होंने कहा कि बनारस हिंदू यूनिवर्सिटी (बीएचयू) में सुब्रमण्य भारती के नाम से एक चेयर स्थापित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। तमिल अध्ययन (तमिल स्टडीज) पर सुब्रमण्य भारती चेयर बीएचयू की फेकल्टी ऑफ आर्ट्स में स्थापित की जाएगी।
city & states varanasi subramania bharati pm modi bhu
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

