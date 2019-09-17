शहर चुनें

People light earthen lamps to wish pm Modi of his birthday in varanasi

काशीवासियों ने पीएम मोदी को कुछ इस तरह से दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 01:47 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
पीएम मोदी आज अपना 69वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। वह हर साल कहीं ना कहीं अपना बर्थडे मनाने के लिए जाते हैं। इस साल उन्होंने गुजरात का दौरा किया है, यहां उन्होंने सरदार सरोवर डैम पर नर्मदा पूजन किया।
पिछली बार वह अपने जन्मदिन पर वाराणसी में दौरे पर आए थे, यहां उन्होंने बच्चों के साथ बर्थडे मनाया था। काशी से उन्हें बेहद ही लगाव है, वैसे ही काशीवासियों को भी उन्हें बेहद लगा है।

Varanasi: People light earthen lamps to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his birthday tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3Mbjp6bZFv

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2019 ">http://

काशी के लोग पीएम मोदी के हर अच्छे दिन को खुशी के साथ सेलिब्रेट करते हैं। चाहें उनका काशी दौरा हो, चुनाव में उनकी जीत या फिर कुछ और हो। इस बार भी काशीवासियों ने उन्हें कुछ अलग तरह से उनके जन्मदिन पर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
pm narendra modi varanasi news
विक्रम लैंडर
India News

चंद्रयान-2: चांद से आज आ सकता है 'मंगल' संदेश, नासा का एलआरओ भेजेगा विक्रम की तस्वीरें

17 सितंबर 2019

