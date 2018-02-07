अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   passenger commit suicide in north east express

नार्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस के शौचालय में फंदे से लटकता मिला शव, यात्रियों में हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,मुगलसराय Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:35 AM IST
passenger commit suicide in north east express
यात्री की पहचान नही हो सकी है।
आनंद विहार से गुवाहाटी जा रही 12506 डाउन नार्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के स्लीपर कोच के शौचालय में यात्री ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। यात्री की पहचान नही हो सकी है। यात्रियों की सूचना पर सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने दरवाजा तोड़ कर शव को बाहर निकाला। जीआरपी शव को कब्जे में लेकर आगे की कार्रवाई में जुटी है। अपने निर्धारित समय शाम छह बजे से चार घंटे की देरी से रात दस बजे नार्थ ईस्ट मुग़लसराय रेलवे स्टेशन के पर पहुंची।

ट्रेन के रुकते ही एस 11 के यात्रियों ने जीआरपी से ट्रेन का शौचालय तीन चार घंटे से बंद होने की शिकायत की। इस सूचना पर जीआरपी और आरपीएफ की टीम ट्रेन में पहुंची और शौचालय को देखा तो वह अंदर से बंद था। अंदेशा होने पर सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने दरवाजा को जबरन तोड़ा तो अंदर का नजारा देखकर सन्न हो गए।

अंदर एक युवक मफलर का फंदा बनाकर लटका हुआ था। उसके पैर घुटनों से मुड़ा हुआ था तथा उसके मुंह से खून निकल रहा था। उसका शरीर अकड़ा लग रहा था। देख कर ऐसा लग रहा था मानो उसकी मौत दो तीन घंटे पहले हो चुकी है।

जीआरपी ने यात्रियों से पूछ कर यात्री की पहचान करने की कोशिश की लेकिन पहचान नहीं हो सकी। इस घटना से यात्रियों में कौतूहल की स्थिति हो गई। यात्रियों के अनुसार ट्रेन के इलाहाबाद पहुंचने से पहले से युवक शौचालय में घुसा था।

इसके पहले उसे इस कोच में नहीं देखा गया था। मृतक 35 से 40 आयु वर्ष का है। उसने चेकदार नीले रंग की शर्ट, कत्थई रंग की पैंट, चमकदार जैकेट पहन रखे थे।  जीआरपी मुग़लसराय प्रभारी आरके सिंह ने बताया कि शव को कब्जे में लेकर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
