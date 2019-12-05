शहर चुनें

One dead and two serious in two bike collisions in Ghazipur

गाजीपुर में दो बाइकों की जोरदार टक्कर में एक की मौत और दो गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,गाजीपुर Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 10:22 AM IST
bike accident
bike accident - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजीपुर जिले के करीमुद्दीनपुर थाना क्षेत्र में बुधवार को मलिकपुरा-जोगामुसाहिब मार्ग स्थित राजकीय नलकूप लौवाडीह के पास दो बाइकों की टक्कर में तिवारीपुर गांव के मंगरू (18) की मौत हो गई। हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल दो युवकों को जिला अस्पताल लाया गया।
घटना की सूचना पर परिजनों में मातम छा गया। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पंचनामा करने के बाद पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। गंभीर रूप से घायल बलविंदर व रामजी को जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया है।
road accident one dead and two serious two bike collisions in ghazipur ghazipur news today
