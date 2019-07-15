शहर चुनें

बलिया विधायक के फिर बिगड़े बोल, इस बार धर्म पर कही बड़ी बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलिया Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 10:28 AM IST
सुरेंद्र सिंह
सुरेंद्र सिंह - फोटो : ANI
उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया से बैरिया विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह के बोल एक बार फिर बिगड़े हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। इस बार विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने मुस्लिम धर्म को लेकर टिप्पणी की है। 
सुरेंद्र सिंह ने रविवार को पत्रकारों से कहा कि मुस्लिम धर्म में 50 औरतों को रखने और एक हजार पचास बच्चे पैदा करने की परंपरा है। सुरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि मेरा मानना है कि यह कोई परंपरा नहीं है, बल्कि ये एक जानवरी प्रवृत्ति है। इसके पहले भी बैरिया से विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने कई बार इस तरह की विवादित टिप्पणी की है।
 
 

surendra singh ballia news up news
