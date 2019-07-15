बलिया विधायक के फिर बिगड़े बोल, इस बार धर्म पर कही बड़ी बात

#WATCH Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia: In Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. (14.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/i3AJa9ZSxw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सावन मेले के दौरान शिवभक्तों की निगरानी एंटी टेररिस्ट स्क्वॉड (एटीएस) के कमांडो हेलीकॉप्टर से करेंगे।
13 जुलाई 2019