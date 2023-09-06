Notifications

NIA Raid: 'भारत सरकार के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ने के इरादे...', यूपी के कई शहरों में छापे के बाद एनआईए ने क्या कहा?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Published by: उत्पल कांत Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2023 04:17 PM IST
एनआईए की लखनऊ शाखा में भारत सरकार के खिलाफ युद्ध करना, दुष्प्रेषण, आपराधिक षड्यंत्र और यूएपीए एक्ट की धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज है। इसी मुकदमे की विवेचना के क्रम में एनआईए ने वाराणसी समेत यूपी के कई शहरों में एक साथ छापा मारा। 

वाराणसी में एनआईए का छापा - फोटो : अमर उजाला

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने मंगलवार को वाराणसी और आजमगढ़ समेत उत्तर प्रदेश के कई शहरों में छापे मारकर प्रतिबंधित आतंकवादी संगठन को पुनर्जीवित करने के लिए सीपीआई (माओवादी) के नेताओं व कैडरों आदि के प्रयासों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की।



एनआईए ने बुधवार को विज्ञप्ति जारी कर कहा कि जांच से संकेत मिलता है कि कई फ्रंटल संगठनों और छात्र विंगों को भारत सरकार के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ने के इरादे से कैडरों को प्रेरित करने व भर्ती करने और सीपीआई (माओवादी) की विचारधारा का प्रचार करने का काम सौंपा गया है। वे इस एजेंडे को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए आतंक और हिंसा की साजिश रच रहे थे।


छापेमारी के दौरान सिम कार्ड, नक्सली साहित्य, किताबें, पर्चे, पॉकेट डायरी, धन रसीद किताबें और अन्य आपत्तिजनक दस्तावेजों के साथ-साथ मोबाइल फोन, लैपटॉप, पेन ड्राइव, कॉम्पैक्ट डिस्क और मेमोरी कार्ड सहित कई डिजिटल उपकरण भी जब्त किए गए। प्रयागराज, चंदौली, वाराणसी, देवरिया और आजमगढ़ जिलों में आठ स्थानों पर आरोपियों और संदिग्धों के परिसरों पर छापेमारी की गई। 
कैडरों का नेतृत्व कर रहा था प्रमोद मिश्रा

एनआईए की जांच से यह भी पता चला है कि प्रमोद मिश्रा आतंकवादी संगठन को पुनर्जीवित करने के प्रयासों में सीपीआई (माओवादी) के कैडरों और समर्थकों/ ओवर ग्राउंड वर्कर्स (ओजीडब्ल्यूएस) का नेतृत्व कर रहा था। पिछले महीने बिहार पुलिस ने रितेश विद्यार्थी के भाई रोहित विद्यार्थी को गिरफ्तार किया था। रोहित से पूछताछ के बाद राज्य पुलिस को सीपीआई (माओवादी) के सीसी सदस्य और एनआरबी (उत्तरी क्षेत्रीय ब्यूरो) के प्रभारी प्रमोद मिश्रा की गिरफ्तारी तक ले जाया गया।

इन गिरफ्तारियों के बाद राज्य पुलिस ने हथियार, गोला-बारूद और एक बंदूक फैक्ट्री जब्त की गई थी। मामले के संबंध में एनआईए द्वारा पहले दर्ज की गई एफआईआर में आरोपी मनीष आजाद और रितेश विद्यार्थी और उनके सहयोगियों विश्वविजय, सीमा आजाद पत्नी विश्वविजय, अमिता शिरीन का नाम शामिल था। मनीष आजाद, कृपा शंकर, सोनी आजाद, रितेश विद्यार्थी, आकांक्षा आजाद और राजेश आजाद कुछ प्रमुख आरोपी सीपीआई (माओवादी) के पुनरुद्धार प्रयासों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। 

बीएचयू की दो छात्राओं से आठ घंटे पूछताछ

NIA की पूछताछ के बाद BHU की दो छात्राएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एनआईए की टीम ने मंगलवार को भगत सिंह छात्र मोर्चा की बीएचयू से जुड़ी दो छात्राओं आकांक्षा आजाद और सिद्धि से आठ घंटे तक पूछताछ की। सामाजिक विज्ञान संकाय की दोनों छात्राओं के कमरे से एक मोबाइल, दो लैपटॉप, पत्रिकाएं और कागजात जब्त किए गए हैं। आकांक्षा आजाद को नोटिस देकर 12 सिंतबर की सुबह 11 बजे लखनऊ स्थित एनआईए कार्यालय में पेश होने के लिए कहा गया है।

एनआईए की पूछताछ के बाद छात्राओं ने क्या कहा?

एनआईए की पूछताछ के बाद आकांक्षा ने कहा कि आवास का दरवाजा एनआईए की टीम ने सुबह 5:30 बजे खटखटाया। कमरों की तलाशी और लैपटॉप को खंगालने के काफी देर बाद एनआईए के अफसरों ने कहा कि हमें शक है कि आप माओवादियों के संपर्क में हैं। इसके बाद कमरे में मिली पत्रिकाओं, पंफलेट, पर्चों, रसीदों सहित अन्य सामग्रियों के बारे में पूछताछ की गई। दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे एनआईए की टीम फ्लैट से बाहर चली गई।

एनआईए ने कहा- मीडिया में बयान कोई नहीं देगा

 एनआईए की सात सदस्यीय टीम मंगलवार की तड़के 3:30 बजे वाराणसी लंका थाने पहुंची। लंका और चितईपुर थाने की फोर्स को साथ लिया, फिर आकांक्षा आजाद के ठिकाने पर छापा मारा। एनआईए की टीम ने पुलिस कर्मियों से कहा कि कोई भी किसी तरह का बयान मीडिया को नहीं देगा। आवास पर किसी को नहीं आने दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद दो महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर और सात कांस्टेबल के साथ एनआईए की टीम आकांक्षा के आवास में प्रवेश किया। बाहर पांच सब इंस्पेक्टर और 10 कांस्टेबल के साथ चितईपुर थानाध्यक्ष बृजेश कुमार मिश्रा तैनात रहे।

वाराणसी में पहले भी पड़ा था छापा

वाराणसी में 19 अक्तूबर 2022 को भी एनआईए ने छापा मारा था। तब मकबूल आलम रोड खजुरी निवासी बासित कलाम सिद्दीकी को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। बासित पर नौजवानों का ब्रेन वॉश कर उन्हें आईएस में भर्ती कराने का आरोप लगा था। एनआईए की टीम ने अब भी फिर छापा मारा है।
