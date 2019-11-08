शहर चुनें

हरि प्रबोधन एकादशी आज: योगनिद्रा से जागे श्रीहरी, तुलसी और शालिग्राम विग्रह की पूजा करेंगे श्रद्धालु

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 12:16 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
चार माह के बाद कार्तिक माह की एकादशी तिथि पर शुक्रवार को श्रीहरी भगवान विष्णु योगनिद्रा से जाग जाएंगे। इसके साथ ही चार माह से बंद चल रहे विवाह सहित सभी अन्य शुभ कार्य आरंभ हो जाएंगे।
वहीं इस दिन श्रद्धालु मां तुलसी और श्रीभगवान के शालिग्राम विग्रह की पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। इस दिन गन्ना खाने की भी पुरानी परंपरा रही है। इसके मद्देनजर बाजारों में गुरुवार को लोगों ने गन्ने की खरीदारी की।

Varanasi: People take holy dip and offer special prayers on Dev Uthani Ekadashi in the Kartik month. pic.twitter.com/mapnDJJvJ0

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 8, 2019 ">http://

हिंदू धर्म की पौराणिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार हरिशयन एकादशी को श्रीहरी योगनिद्रा में लीन हो जाते हैं। इसके चार माह बाद कार्तिक माह की एकादशी तिथि पर भगवान श्रीविष्णु योगनिद्रा से जागते हैं। भगवान विष्णु के योगनिद्रा में जाते ही विवाह, गृहप्रवेश, अन्नप्राशन आदि शुभ कार्य वर्जित हो जाते हैं।
dev uthani ekadashi hari prabodhan ekadashi हरि प्रबोधन एकादशी varanasi ekadashi
ट्रक में घुसी कार।
Varanasi

हाइवे पर खड़े ट्रक में जा घुसी कार, रेलवे की महिलाकर्मी समेत दो की मौत, पांच अस्पताल में भर्ती

वाराणसी के मेहंदीगंज में स्थित एक कोल्डस्टोरेज के पास गुरुवार सुबह वाराणसी की ओर जा रही एक इनोवा कार सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक के पीछे जा घुसी...

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Onion
Chandigarh

अमर उजाला ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: प्याज के दाम में आई तेजी के क्या हैं कारण, जानिए अपने शहर का हाल

7 नवंबर 2019

विरोध-प्रदर्शन करते लोग बीएचयू के छात्र।
Varanasi

बीएचयू: संस्कृत में शिक्षक डॉ. फिरोज खान की नियुक्ति पर सवाल, छात्रों का प्रदर्शन

8 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

लापरवाही: जौनपुर में एक पटरी पर आमने-सामने आ गई सद्भावना एक्सप्रेस और मालगाड़ी

7 नवंबर 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: गंगा में नहाने गए तीन छात्र, एक को बचाया, दो बच्चों की तलाश में जुटी एनडीआरएफ टीम

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर: ट्रक से दबकर बराती की मौत, भीड़ ने चालक के भाई को पीटकर मार डाला, दूसरे की हालत गंभीर

7 नवंबर 2019

निजामाबाद के शिवली में कदीम जुलूस अमारी निकालते शिया समुदाय के लोग।
Azamgarh

पुलिस ने पाक के पक्ष में नारे लगाने पर लिखवाया मुकदमा, जांच में गलत निकले तथ्य, चार लाइन हाजिर

4 नवंबर 2019

वाराणसी में देवी को पहनाया गया मास्क।
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी में हवा हुई जहरीली, प्रदूषण से बचाने के लिए भगवान को भी पहना दिए मास्क

6 नवंबर 2019

धमकी भरा फोन कॉल।
Ballia

बलियाः भाजपा विधायक ने सब इंस्पेक्टर को दी गाली, आडियो वायरल

6 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

बलिया: पुलिस को देख भाग रहा युवक नाले में डूबा, नहीं चला पता

7 नवंबर 2019

