रेव पार्टी में पकड़े गए 33 युवक-युवतियां भेजे गए जेल, पैरवी में जुटे रहे सफेदपोश
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 09:48 PM IST
वाराणसी के भेलूपुर थाना अंतर्गत दुर्गाकुंड स्थित बत्रा बैंक्वेट में रेव पार्टी से पकड़े गए नशे में धुत 25 युवक, नृत्य कर रही सात युवतियों और एक महिला को पुलिस ने गुरुवार को अदालत में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया। उधर, आरोपियों की पैरवी के लिए भेलूपुर थाने पर दोपहर तक सत्ताधारी दल के साथ ही अन्य दलों से जुड़े सफेदपोश जुटे रहे और पुलिस अधिकारियों के पास लखनऊ तक से छोड़ देने के लिए फोन आए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
