Varanasi

Corona in Varanasi: चार मरीजों की हुई मौत, दो सौ से अधिक मिले पॉजिटिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Fri, 11 Sep 2020 07:37 PM IST
corona in india
corona in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
वाराणसी में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ रहा है। शुक्रवार को नए मरीजों के साथ ही मौत का ग्राफ बढ़ गया। सीएमओ डाक्टर वीबी सिंह के अनुसार कोरोना से चार मरीजों की मौत हुई। वहीं 201 नए मरीज मिले। सीएमओ ने पुष्टि करते हुुए बताया कि अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 9903 हो चुकी है। वहीं एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1659 है।
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
corona in varanasi coronavirus covid-19

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

