बनारस के रामनगर किले में गूंजा लाइट, कैमरा, एक्शन, हुई इस फिल्म की शूटिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 12:06 PM IST
किले में फिल्म की शूटिंग का एक सीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जीवन में कितनी भी परेशानियां आ जाएं लेकिन आप सफल जरूर होंगे। कुछ इसी पर आधारित है निर्माता राजेश मिश्रा की आने वाली बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'अपना नंबर लगेगा'। शनिवार को बनारस का रामनगर किला लाइट, एक्शन और कैमरा से गूंज उठा।

फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान बच्चों ने जमकर धमाल मचाया। किले के म्यूजिम हाल के सामने वाले क्षेत्र को पूरी तरह से गुब्बारों और झूलों से सजाया गया था। फिल्म की हीरोइन के म्यूजिक स्कूल के बच्चे पिकनिक मनाने के लिए रामनगर किले में आए थे।

दूरदर्शन के सीरियल रिपोर्टर और बालीवुड मूवी सिन्स के असिस्टेंट प्रोड्यूसर रहे राजेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि बनारस पर आधारित इस फिल्म की 95 फीसदी शूटिंग शहर के कई लोकशन्स पर हो चुकी है। नवोदित कलाकारों के साथ बन रही इस फिल्म में युवा संघर्ष को कॉमेडी के साथ पिरोया गया है।

ट्रैजिक कॉमेडी के जानर वाली म्यूजिकल मूवी में मिस बंगाल शिवांगिता दीक्षित और पंजाब के थिएटर कलाकार रमणीक मान मुख्य भूमिकाओं में हैं। हीरो गरीब परिवार से हैं और हीरोइन बंगाली परिवार से है। दोनों के प्रेम और सिस्टम की खामियों को एक साथ पिरोने का काम किया गया है।

बंगाल के मशहूर अभिनेता संजीव दास गुप्ता ने हीरोइन के पिता की भूमिका निभाई है। फिल्म के निर्देशक बाबी बोस हैं। मार्च तक फिल्म पूरी हो जाएगी और इसे सितंबर में रिलीज करने की तैयारी है। 
