आजमगढ़ में करंट लगने से पिता-पुत्र की दर्दनाक मौत, ऐसे हुआ हादसा

क्राइम डेस्क,अमर उजाला,आजमगढ़ Updated Mon, 03 Sep 2018 04:47 PM IST
Father and son killed in power shock at azamgarh
यूपी के आजमगढ़ में रविवार की देर रात बिजली का करंट लगने से एक ही परिवार के दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। मृतकों में पिता और पुत्र मां हैं। घटना पवई थाना क्षेत्र के सोलापु गांव की है। हादसे की खबर गांव में लगते ही अफरा तफरी मच गई। दरअसल, सोलापुर गांव निवासी अभिषेक सरोज रविवार की रात पंखा का तार सही कर रहा था। इस दौरान करंट लगने से उसकी मौत हो गई।

बिजली का तार बगल में रखे लोहे के बक्से  पर गिर गया। अभिषेक का पिता जगदंबा( 45) पवई बाजार में जन्माष्टमी देखने गया था। देर रात को वह घर लौटा तो कमरे में बेटे की दशा देख शोर मचाने लगा। वो अभिषेक को अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए बक्से में रखा रुपया निकालने पहुंचा।

इस दौरान बक्से में उतरे करंट से वह भी झुलस गया, लोग जब तक अस्पताल पहुंचाते इससे पहले ही दोनों की मौत हो गई। परिवार के लोग बगैर पुलिस को सूचना दिए अंतिम संस्कार कर दिए।

power shock azamgarh news electric shock uttar pradesh news

