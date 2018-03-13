शहर चुनें

इमैनुएल मैक्रों ने काशी में हुए स्वागत के लिए दिया धन्यवाद, ट्वीट कर कहीं यह बातें

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 02:31 PM IST
मैक्रों द्वारा ट्वीट की गई फोटो
मैक्रों द्वारा ट्वीट की गई फोटो - फोटो : twitter
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ पहली बार बनारस दौरे पर आए फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष इमैनुएल मैक्रों ने काशी में हुए स्वागत से काफी प्रसन्न हैं। मैक्रों ने मंगलवार को ट्विटर के माध्यम से अपनी खुशी की प्रतिक्रिया दी है।
उन्होंने ट्विटर पर काशी में स्वागत की चार फोटो के साथ ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि बनारस प्राचीन और महान शहर है। यह शहर बहुत पवित्र है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि काशी भगवान शिव को समर्पित है। इसके बाद मैक्रों ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ बनारस दौरे के दौरान हुए स्वागत के लिए धन्यवाद।

बता दें कि फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष इमैनुएल मैक्रों सोमवार को एक दिन दौरे पर बनारस आए थे। उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी ब्रिगिट मैक्रों भी थी। यहां पर मैक्रों और मोदी कई कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए। इसके अलावा दोनों नेताओं ने मिर्जापुर जाकर यूपी के सबसे बड़े सोलर प्लांट का उद्घाटन भी किया।  



 

french president pm modi modi in kashi varanasi news

