शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Due to filling of water on track trains disrupted PDDU Patna rail route chandauli

पीडीडीयू-पटना रेल रूट पर ट्रैक पर पानी भरने से इस रूट पर ट्रेनों का परिचालन हुआ बाधित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंदौली Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 05:50 PM IST
ट्रेन
ट्रेन
ख़बर सुनें
पूर्वांचल में भारी बारिश के चलते लोगों को बहुत परेशानी करनी पढ़ रही है। जगह-जगह शहरों में जलभराव हो गया है। इसी वजह से चंदौली जिले में पीडीडीयू-पटना रेल रूट पर ट्रैक पर पानी भरने से ट्रेनों का परिचालन बाधित हो रहा है।
विज्ञापन
पटना जाने वाली मडुंआडीह जनशताब्दी, गरीब रथ ट्रेन पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन पर रुकी हुई हैं। पटना की तरफ जाने वाली अन्य ट्रेनों को विभिन्न स्टेशनों पर रोका गया है।
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मंडुआडीह स्टेशन पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय
Varanasi

वाराणसी: साफ-सफाई का जायजा लेने मंडुआडीह स्टेशन पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय

28 सितंबर 2019

यही साढ़े चार एकड़ जमीन बेच दी गई।
Varanasi

राय साहब का बगीचा हड़पने के मामले में परतें खुलती जा रहीं, खंगाली जाएंगी 1950 से अब तक की पत्रावली

28 सितंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ आज आएंगे काशी, विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा के साथ करेंगे ये काम

28 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
थाना परिसर में भरा पानी।
Varanasi

जौनपुर: बारिश से कई इलाकों में जलभराव, रामपुर थाना बना तालाब

28 सितंबर 2019

बारिश से गिरा मकान
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल में बारिश हुई जानलेवा, मकान गिरने से अब तक 28 लोगों की मौत

28 सितंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
train pddu to patna train chandauli
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

mouni roy
Bollywood

अंबानी के बेटे की शादी में मौनी रॉय ने की थी ऐसी हरकत, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने लगाई थी फटकार

28 सितंबर 2019

अजीबोगरीब घटनाएं
Bizarre News

धरती पर घटी पांच अजीबोगरीब घटनाएं, जिनका जवाब आज तक नहीं दे पाया कोई

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: गांदरबल जिले में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, तीन आतंकी ढेर

28 सितंबर 2019

आईएनएस खंडेरी
India News

चीन-पाक की पकड़ में नहीं आएगी आईएनएस खंडेरी, जानिए कितनी है ताकतवर

28 सितंबर 2019

kbc 11
Television

केबीसी 11: सोनाक्षी के बाद ये अभिनेता आसान से सवाल पर फंसा, क्या आपको पता है जवाब?

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
उइगुर मुस्लिम
World

कौन हैं चीन के उइगुर मुसलमान, जिसपर अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को दी कड़ी नसीहत

28 सितंबर 2019

डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
Lucknow

वाहन चेकिंग को लेकर बड़ा कदम, यूपी पुलिस नहीं करेगी पेपर चेक: डीजीपी

28 सितंबर 2019

हरीश साल्वे-बांसुरी स्वराज
India News

आखिरकार हरीश साल्वे ने ली जाधव का केस लड़ने की फीस, सुषमा पर थे इतने रुपये बकाया

28 सितंबर 2019

भारत की प्रथम सचिव विदिशा मैत्रा
World

यूएन में भारत ने पाक को दिया करारा जवाब, कहा- आतंकियों को पेंशन देने वाला अकेला देश

28 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

यूपी में बारिश से 55 की मौत, अगले 24 घंटे तक राहत नहीं, लखनऊ में आज भी 12वीं तक के स्कूल बंद

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एंटी करप्शन गोरखपुर की टीम पकड़ा लिपिक(क्लर्क)
Varanasi

यूपी: पांच हजार घूस लेते रंगे हाथों पकड़ा गया गन्ना विकास विभाग का क्लर्क

आजमगढ़ जिले में एंटी करप्शन गोरखपुर की टीम ने शुक्रवार को रैदोपुर स्थित एक होटल में गन्ना विकास विभाग के सेवानिवृत्त कर्मी विजय प्रताप सिंह से पांच हजार रुपये घूस ले रहे गन्ना विकास विभाग के लिपिक(क्लर्क) रामेश्वर चंद को रंगेहाथ पकड़ लिया...

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Air Service from dehradun to varanasi start today
Dehradun

देहरादून से वाराणसी के लिए शुरू हुई हवाई सेवा, सीएम त्रिवेंद्र ने किया शुभारंभ

28 सितंबर 2019

बलिया के बैरिया से भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह।
Varanasi

मुस्लिम तुष्टिकरण के लिए एनआरसी का विरोध कर रहे केजरीवाल : सुरेंद्र सिंह

28 सितंबर 2019

जंतु विज्ञान विभाग के प्रोफेसर एसके चौबे
Varanasi

बीएचयू मामला: छात्राओं पर अश्लील टिप्पणी करने वाले प्रोफेसर एसके चौबे को मिली अनिवार्य सेवानिवृत्ति

27 सितंबर 2019

डेमो
Varanasi

दो भांजों समेत चार पर दुष्कर्म का लगाया आरोप

28 सितंबर 2019

चाकू
Varanasi

बलिया: बेटी ने प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर की पिता की हत्या

27 सितंबर 2019

weather
Varanasi

मौसम का मिजाज बदला, दो दिन झमाझम बारिश के आसार

27 सितंबर 2019

लेखपाल और अधिवक्ताओं को समझाती पुलिस।
Varanasi

सोनभद्र : धरना देते समय आमने-सामने आए लेखपाल और अधिवक्ता, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस

26 सितंबर 2019

bhu
Varanasi

बीएचयू में नियुक्तियों पर कार्यकारिणी ने लगाई मुहर

28 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर कारागार से सिम कार्ड बरामद, एसपी ने दिया जांच करने का आदेश

28 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

1 अक्टूबर से होने जा रहे हैं ये 9 बड़े बदलाव, देखिए आपकी जेब पर क्या होगा असर

1 अक्टूबर से बहुत से बदलाव होने वाले हैं। ये बदलाव बैंक, लोन, एटीएम, जीएसटी कई क्षेत्रों में होने वाले हैं। इस बदलाव से आपकी जेब पर क्या असर पड़ेगा, देखिए खास रिपोर्ट

28 सितंबर 2019

शाकाहारी अंडा 2:25

अब जल्द बाजार में मिलेगा शाकाहारी अंडा, IIT दिल्ली के छात्रों ने बनाया खास अंडा

28 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:04

इन देशों में नहीं देना पड़ता इनकम टैक्स

28 सितंबर 2019

बिहार बाढ़ 4:10

मूसलाधार बारिश से हिला बिहार, पटना, नवादा समेत सूबे के कई जिले पानी में डूबे

28 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि 3:09

नवरात्रि में घर पर ऐसे करें मां दुर्गा की पूजा और कलश स्थापना

28 सितंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

बलिया के तीन पूर्व सीडीओ पर चलेगा भ्रष्टाचार का मुकदमा

26 सितंबर 2019

fraud
Varanasi

30 लाख की ठगी का आरोपी न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में गया तिहाड़

27 सितंबर 2019

Amar Ujala Foundation
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल विवि के दीक्षांत समारोह में अमर उजाला देगा अतुल माहेश्वरी स्वर्ण पदक

25 सितंबर 2019

शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र में एंटी करेप्शन द्घारा घूस लेने के आरोप में रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार गन्ना विभाग क?
Varanasi

गन्ना विभाग का लिपिक घूस लेते गिरफ्तार

27 सितंबर 2019

गाजीपुर जिला जेल
Varanasi

गाजीपुर जेल से दो मोबाइल फोन बरामद, मच गई अफरातफरी 

26 सितंबर 2019

आयुष्मान योजना
Varanasi

वाराणसी: गांवों को गोद लेकर करें आयुष्मान योजना का प्रचार-प्रसार

26 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited