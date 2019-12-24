शहर चुनें

DSK college restricted to cheating in llb exam in mau

एलएलबी की परीक्षा में 21 मुन्ना भाई हुए रिस्ट्रीकेट, 16 के पास मिला मोबाइल और पांच के पास पर्ची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 05:01 PM IST
बरामद मोबाइल।
बरामद मोबाइल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ख़बर सुनें
मऊ के डीसीएसके महाविद्यालय में आयोजित एलएलबी की परीक्षा में मंगलवार को 21 नकलची पकड़े गए। विद्यालय प्रशासन ने सभी को रिस्ट्रीकेट कर दिया।
बताते चलें मंगलवार को घना कोहरा होने के कारण एलएलबी के परीक्षार्थी देर से परीक्षा केंद्र डीसीएसके पर पहुंचे। देर होने के कारण महाविधालय प्रशासन परीक्षार्थियों की गेट पर चेंकिंग किए बिना ही उन्हें अंदर प्रवेश दे दिया। लेकिन बाद में चेकिंग के दौरान 16 परीक्षार्थी मोबाइल के सहारे परीक्षा दे रहे थे। जबकि 5 के पास चिट मिली।

dsk college mau mau police mau news
onion
Varanasi

प्याज के दामों में फिर आया उछाल, पहड़िया मंडी में लगे सरकारी स्टाल नहीं दिख रहे कहीं

वाराणसी में प्याज की महंगाई कम नहीं रही है। पहड़िया मंडी में सस्ते प्याज का स्टाल कहीं नहीं मिल रहा है। इससे प्याज को खरीदार 100 रुपये प्रति किलो खरीद रहे हैं। शहर में एक बार फिर से प्याज में उछाल हो जाने से लोगों में मायूसी आई है...

24 दिसंबर 2019

molest
Varanasi

बीएचयू छात्रावास से आवास जा रहीं प्रोफेसर के साथ छेड़खानी

22 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

गाजीपुरः वकालत करते पकड़ाया सफाईकर्मी, मुकदमा दर्ज, डीपीआरओ की कार्रवाई से हड़कंप

22 दिसंबर 2019

NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
Varanasi

मुफ्ती-ए-बनारस ने राष्ट्रपति से की मांग, वापस लें नागरिकता संशोधन कानून

22 दिसंबर 2019

delhi winter
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल में ठंड से छह की मौत, वाराणसी में सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन 

21 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था
Varanasi

वित्त आयोग के पूर्व अध्यक्ष की सरकार को सलाह- अर्थव्यवस्था सुधार के लिए नीतियों में बदलाव जरूरी

23 दिसंबर 2019

डिजाइन फोटो।
Varanasi

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध को ध्यान में रखते हुए बनारस में आज रात तक मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा पर रोक

20 दिसंबर 2019

यज्ञ करते लोग
Varanasi

नागरिकता संशोधन कानूनः विरोध कर रहे लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए गाजीपुर में हुआ शुद्धि-बुद्दि यज्ञ

22 दिसंबर 2019

पूर्व मंत्री नारद राय
Varanasi

सपा नेता और पूर्व मंत्री नारद राय के बिगड़े बोल, पीएम मोदी पर की आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी

19 दिसंबर 2019

हेरोइन
Varanasi

एक करोड़ की हेरोइन के साथ दो गिरफ्तार, सेंट्रल ब्यूरो ऑफ नारकोटिक्स की कार्रवाई

22 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड चुनाव नतीजों पर बोले असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, शिबू सोरेन और हेमंत सोरेन को दी बधाई

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजों पर मीडिया से बात करते हुए एआईएमआईएम के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि मुझे उम्मीद है कि जेएमएम झारखंड के लोगों की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेगी।

24 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:19

सई मांजरेकर के जन्मदिन पर पहुंचे दबंग खान, मीडिया के सामने काटा केक

24 दिसंबर 2019

business news including hike in Indian Railways ticket soon 3:05

रेल यात्रियों को झटका, इस सप्ताह बढ़ सकता है किराया, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

24 दिसंबर 2019

पुल के नीचे फंसा विमान 1:32

पश्चिम बंगाल के दुर्गापुर में पुल के नीचे फंसा विमान,मची अफरा-तफरी

24 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:12

कांग्रेस 'सत्याग्रह' के बीच राहुल गांधी ने लुटाया मां सोनिया पर प्यार, वायरल हुई ये खूबसूरत तस्वीर

24 दिसंबर 2019

kashi vishwanath corridor
Varanasi

काशी विश्वनाथ धाम के भव्य निर्माण के लिए दो कंपनियों का दावा

22 दिसंबर 2019

internet
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ में इंटरनेट सेवा पर रोक का आदेश और दो दिनों के लिए प्रभावी

20 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

कोहरे का कहरः दिल्ली से गोरखपुर जाने वाला विमान डायवर्ट होकर पहुंचा काशी

22 दिसंबर 2019

mau news crime
Varanasi

सेक्रेटरी के घर पर बोलेरोसवारों ने बोला धावा

23 दिसंबर 2019

बैठक करते राज्य मंत्री
Varanasi

धर्मार्थ मंत्री ने किया काशी विश्वनाथ निर्माणधीन अन्नक्षेत्र का निरीक्षण, कार्यों पर जताई नाखुशी

22 दिसंबर 2019

azamgarh
Varanasi

हत्यारोपी को वीआईपी ट्रीटमेंट मामले में एसओ दोषी

22 दिसंबर 2019

