भदोही में चौथी कक्षा की छात्रा ने बाथरूम में खुद को लगाई आग, गंभीर हालत में वाराणसी रेफर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भदोही Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 09:40 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश से बड़ी खबर है। भदोही जिले के सेंट जॉन्स स्कूल औराई में चौथी की छात्रा ने बाथरूम में खुद को आग लगा ली। छात्रा को गंभीर हालत में वाराणसी ट्रामा सेंटर रेफर किया गया। 
घटना के बाद स्कूल में हड़कंप मच गया। आग लगाने की वजह का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। फिलहाल मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 
 
