शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   clash between two student group During election campaign in Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth 

महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान छात्रों में मारपीट, भारी पुलिस बल तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 04:17 PM IST
महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ।
महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ परिसर में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान छात्रों के दो गुटों में मारपीट होने का मामला सामने आया है। इस दौरान भारी पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया है।
विज्ञापन
मामले में पुलिस के साथ भी झड़प होने का मामला सामने आया है। छात्रों के साथ विवाद बढ़ते देख  सिगरा, जैतपुरा, चेतगंज सहित कई थानों की फोर्स मौके पर बुला ली गई। फिलहाल पुलिस बल तैनात है। और मामला शांत हो गया हा।
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

प्रधानमंत्री जी काशी में इसलिए सुसाइड कर रहा हूं ताकि... और फिर बलिया का व्यापारी लटक गया फांसी पर

17 सितंबर 2019

घोसी में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Varanasi

मोदी सरकार ने अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाकर आतंकवाद के ताबूत में आखिरी कील ठोंकी- सीएम योगी

17 सितंबर 2019

बीएचयू।
Varanasi

बीएचयू में दो हॉस्टर के छात्रों में मारपीट, मौके पर पुलिस बल तैनात

17 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

काशीवासियों ने पीएम मोदी को कुछ इस तरह से दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

17 सितंबर 2019

सीएम योगी ने बलिया में बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों का हैलिकॉप्टर से दोरा करते।
Varanasi

बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों का सीएम योगी ने किया दौरा, पीड़ितों को मिलेगा 12 घंटे के अंदर मुआवजा

17 सितंबर 2019

आग से झुलसा बच्चा और रसोइया।
Varanasi

मिड डे मील बनाते समय हुए हादसे में वृद्ध रसोइया की मौत, दो बच्चों समते चार अस्पताल में भर्ती

17 सितंबर 2019

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
varanasi news varanasi police varanasi mahatma gandhi kashi vidyapeeth
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

'रात को मेरी पत्नी से चैटिंग करते हैं एसपी साहब', पीड़ित पति ने की डीजीपी से शिकायत

17 सितंबर 2019

राशिफल
Predictions

सूर्य का कन्या राशि में प्रवेश, जानें राशियों पर शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अपने जन्मदिन पर मां से मिलकर पीएम मोदी ने लिया आशीर्वाद
Education

Birthday Special: प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद हर साल नरेंद्र मोदी कैसे मनाते हैं अपना जन्मदिन

17 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

पति के मोबाइल पर आया मैसेज- पार्किंग में मिलना, पत्नी ने स्कूटी से पीछा कर रंगेहाथ पकड़ा

17 सितंबर 2019

साक्षी अजितेश
Delhi NCR

'दोनों की 50 लाख में ली सुपारी, तीन महीने में मार दूंगा', साक्षी मिश्रा को इंस्टाग्राम पर आया मैसेज

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय किसान संगठन
Meerut

मेरठ-दिल्ली रोड पर किसानों का कब्जा, ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के कारण शहर में भीषण जाम

17 सितंबर 2019

kbc
Television

KBC 11: कौन है ये कंटेस्टेंट जिसे अमिताभ बच्चन ने खुद शॉल उढ़ाई, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रही तारीफ

17 सितंबर 2019

PM Narendra Modi inspirational mantras for students which can make you successful in life
Education

Birthday Special: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से हर किसी को जरूर सीखनी चाहिए ये आठ बातें

17 सितंबर 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Education

Narendra Modi: कहानी उस डायरी की...जिसे लिखकर उसके पन्ने जला देते थे नरेंद्र मोदी

17 सितंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Education

बॉलीवुड की इस फिल्म से पीएम मोदी को मिली थी प्रेरणा, ये है प्रधानमंत्री का पसंदीदा गाना

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ओपी सिंह, डीजीपी
Varanasi

पांच साल में कौन सिपाही दोबारा तैनात हुआ हाईवे किनारे के थानों में, जुटाया जा रहा ब्योरा

पशु और शराब तस्करी में पुलिसकर्मियों की संलिप्तता का गंदा खेल उजागर होने पर डीजीपी ओपी सिंह की सख्ती के बाद संबंधित खाकी वर्दीधारियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई तय मानी जा रही है।

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर
Varanasi

काशी विश्वनाथ धाम की लागत 50 करोड़ रुपये हो जाएगी कम  

17 सितंबर 2019

railway
Varanasi

वाराणसी से आजमगढ़ वाया लालगंज बिछाएं नई रेल लाइन

17 सितंबर 2019

आदिवासियों को भूमि का पट्टा वितरित करते योगी
Varanasi

यूपी: योगी ने उभ्भा में किया 45 परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण-शिलान्यास, कांग्रेस पर बोला हमला

13 सितंबर 2019

crime
Varanasi

- एसएसपी ने चार दरोगा और छह सिपाहियों को लाइन हाजिर किया

17 सितंबर 2019

kashi vidyapith
Varanasi

छात्रा संग छेड़खानी मामले में संविदा शिक्षक की सेवा समाप्त

17 सितंबर 2019

crime
Varanasi

छात्र ने फांसी लगा कर जान दी, युवक ने सल्फास खाया

17 सितंबर 2019

flood
Varanasi

पानी, दूध और दवा के लिए तरसे बाढ़ पीड़ित

17 सितंबर 2019

crime
Varanasi

697 किलो गांजा के साथ दो गिरफ्तार

17 सितंबर 2019

sankat mochan
Varanasi

बजरंगबली के मस्तक पर सुशोभित हुआ सवा किलो का स्वर्ण मुकुट

17 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Public Safety Act: लकड़ी चोरों के लिए बना था कानून लेकिन गिरफ्तार कर लिए गए फारूक अब्दुल्ला

जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व सीएम फारूक अब्दुल्ला को जिस कानून के तहत गिरफ्तार किया गया वो लकड़ी चोरों के लिए बनाया गया था। इस कानून को बनाने वाले भी उनके पिता शेख अब्दुल्ला ही थे।

17 सितंबर 2019

दिग्विजय 1:22

दिग्विजय सिंह का भगवा कपड़ों पर विवादित बयान, कहा- भगवा पहनकर लोग बेचते हैं चूरन

17 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:10

पीएम मोदी के पास नहीं है एक भी कार, बैंक में जमा हैं 4 हजार रुपये

17 सितंबर 2019

आईफा 3:05

IIFA की पहली शाम फिल्म अंधाधुन के नाम, फिल्म ने जीते 4 पुरस्कार

17 सितंबर 2019

बच्चों की पीएम मोदी को विश 1:59

PM मोदी के बर्थ डे पर पश्चिम बंगाल के सिलिगुड़ी में भी मना जश्न, स्कूली बच्चों ने कुछ ऐसे किया विश

17 सितंबर 2019

Related

sikka
Varanasi

दूसरे दिन भी मिले 257 सफेद धातु के सिक्के

17 सितंबर 2019

crime
Varanasi

होटल में फंदे से लटका मिला बलिया के कारोबारी का शव

17 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ : बस और बाइक की जोरदार टक्कर से एक की मौत, दूसरा घायल, लोगों ने रोड किया जाम

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

चंदौली में दर्दनाक हादसा, ट्रक की टक्कर से किशोर की मौत, घर में मचा कोहराम

14 सितंबर 2019

ramleela
Varanasi

भगवान श्रीराम के छूते ही खंड - खंड हुआ शिव धनुष

17 सितंबर 2019

modi
Varanasi

सेवा सप्ताह के मेगा कैंप में बांटे एक करोड़ 18 लाख

17 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited