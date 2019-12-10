शहर चुनें

भदोही: दो पक्षों में हुई मारपीट में किशोरी पर फेंका तेजाब, मौके पर पुलिस बल पहुंचा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भदोही Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 09:44 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के भदोही जिले में सोमवार देर रात दो पक्षों में मारपीट हो गई, जिसमें एक किशोरी पर तेजाब फेंक दिया गया। परिजनों किशोरी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। यहां उसकी हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है।
चिकित्सक ने बताया कि पीड़ित लड़की के दोनों पैर जल गए हैं। इस मामले में 11 लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। जिसमें पांच को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है।
