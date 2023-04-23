Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi News ›   Case against seven students of BHU on other charges including rebellion

Varanasi: बीएचयू के सात छात्रों पर बलवा सहित अन्य आरोपों में मुकदमा, बीते दिनों हुआ था भारी बवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Published by: उत्पल कांत Updated Sun, 23 Apr 2023 10:55 PM IST
सार

बीएचयू के सात छात्रों के खिलाफ लंका थाने में बलवा सहित अन्य आरोपों में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। यह कार्रवाई विधि संकाय के प्रमुख प्रो. अजय कुमार की तहरीर के आधार पर की गई है।

Case against seven students of BHU on other charges including rebellion
काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय (बीएचयू) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

बनारस हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय (बीएचयू) के सात छात्रों के खिलाफ लंका थाने में बलवा सहित अन्य आरोपों में शुक्रवार की देर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया। यह कार्रवाई विधि संकाय के प्रमुख प्रो. अजय कुमार की तहरीर के आधार पर की गई है।



प्रो. अजय कुमार के अनुसार विधि संकाय के छात्र संतोष कुमार त्रिपाठी व विवेक कुमार तिवारी और अन्य संकायों के छात्र दर्शित पांडेय, श्वेतम उपाध्याय, रौनक मिश्र, अंकित पाल व गौरव ने बीते दिनों बीएचयू का मेन गेट बंद कर दिया था। गेट बंद करने के साथ ही सातों छात्रों ने शिक्षकों और कर्मचारियों के साथ अभद्रता की थी।


इसके बाद विधि संकाय में उपद्रव और नारेबाजी करते हुए कक्षाएं बंद करा दी थी। इसके अलावा विधि संकाय के ग्रंथालय के कर्मचारियों को बाहर निकाल कर उनके साथ गालीगलौज करते हुए मारपीट की धमकी दी थी। इस संबंध में लंका थाना प्रभारी अश्वनी पांडेय ने बताया कि बीएचयू के चीफ प्रॉक्टर की ओर से आए प्रार्थना पत्र के आधार पर सात छात्रों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है।

बीएचयू परिसर में छात्र और बाहरी युवक भिड़े

बीएचयू परिसर स्थित डाकघर के समीप रविवार की रात छात्रों और बाहरी युवकों में कहासुनी के बाद मारपीट हुई। मारपीट की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंचे विश्वविद्यालय के प्रॉक्टोरियल बोर्ड के सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने दो बाहरी युवकों को पकड़ कर लंका थाने की पुलिस को सौंप दिया। छात्रों के अनुसार, वह जा रहे थे और रास्ते में बाहरी युवक खड़े थे। बाहरी युवक उन्हें जाने के लिए रास्ता नहीं दे रहे थे। इसका विरोध करने पर बाहरी युवकों ने कहासुनी के साथ ही मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

मुकदमा दर्ज कराने वाले को आरोपी ने धमकाया

पांडेयपुर निवासी शकील द्वारा दर्ज कराए गए मुकदमे के संबंध में पुलिस ने अदालत में चार्जशीट दाखिल की। इसे लेकर विपक्षी द्वारा शकील को हत्या और दुष्कर्म के मुकदमे में फंसाने की धमकी दी गई है। शकील की तहरीर के आधार पर लालपुर पांडेयपुर थाने की पुलिस ने मकबूल आलम के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

पांडेयपुर निवासी शकील के अनुसार, उसने मकबूल आलम व मकसूद आलम सहित अन्य के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी सहित अन्य आरोपों में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। मुकदमा की विवेचना कर पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ अदालत में चार्जशीट दाखिल की। अदालत से गैर जमानती वारंट जारी हुआ तो पुलिस ने मकसूद आलम को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसे लेकर उसे मकबूल आलम ने हत्या और दुष्कर्म के मुकदमे में फंसाने की धमकी दी।

चुनाव प्रचार करने से रोका, दी धमकी

कृष्णा नगर कॉलोनी निवासी अभय कुमार द्विवेदी की तहरीर के आधार पर हेमंथ यादव के खिलाफ लंका थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। अभय के अनुसार, उनकी कॉलोनी का हेमंथ यादव उनके व्हाट्सएप नंबर पर मैसेज भेज कर नगर निकाय चुनाव का प्रचार करने से रोक रहा है।
प्रचार करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी है। हेमंथ अपने साथ हमेशा आठ से 10 लोगों को लेकर चलता है। उसके प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ जो भी प्रचार करता है, उसे वह धमकाता है। हेमंथ यादव नगर निकाय चुनाव को प्रभावित करने में लगा हुआ है। इस संबंध में लंका थाना प्रभारी अश्वनी पांडेय ने बताया कि तहरीर के आधार पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है।
