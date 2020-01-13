शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Car entered in standing truck, one dead, two serious

खड़े ट्रक में घुसी कार, एक की मौत, दो गम्भीर

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 12:30 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
खड़े ट्रक में घुसी कार, एक की मौत, दो गम्भीर
- जौनपुर-रायबरेली हाइवे पर मुंगराबादशाहपुर के
गोविंदासपुर के पास हुआ हादसा
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
मुंगराबादशाहपुर। जौनपुर-रायबरेली हाइवे पर गोविन्दाशपुर के पास रविवार के रात करीब 8 बजे तेज रफ्तार कार सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक में घुस गई। हादसे में कार सवार एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। उन्हें प्रयागराज के अस्पताल ले जाया गया है।
भदोही के उमरी गांव निवासी उदयराज सिंह (56) गांव के ही राकेश सिंह (45) और जौनपुर के रामपुर थाना अंतर्गत सकरा गांव निवासी रिंकू (35) के साथ कार से रविवार को लखनऊ से भदोही जा रहे थे। गोविंदाशपुर के पास हाईवे पर सड़क किनारे खड़ी ट्रक में तेज रफ्तार कार घुस गई। हादसे में उदयराज सिंह की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं राकेश और रिंकू को गम्भीर चोट आई है। दोनों को एम्बुलेंस से प्रयागराज ले जाया गया है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर घरवालों को सूचना दे दी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
onion price very down in gorakhpur vegetable shop
Gorakhpur

तीन महीनों तक ग्राहकों के आंसू निकालने वाले प्याज की कीमत जबरदस्त गिरी, इतने हुए दाम

12 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
