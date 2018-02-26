शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   BJP MLA said that these people are pakistani

बीजेपी विधायक बोले- भारत माता की जय बोलने से कतराने वाले लोग पाकिस्तानी

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 01:35 PM IST
BJP MLA said that these people are pakistani
बैरिया से भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ए - फोटो : twitter
यूपी के बलिया जिले के बैरिया से बीजेपी विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह विवादित बयान देकर एक बार फिर चर्चा में हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि वह ऐसे लोगों को पाकिस्तानी मानते हैं जो भारत माता की जय बोलने से कतराते हैं। विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने बलिया के रतसर में एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए यह बात कही।
वीडियो रविवार का बताया जा रहा है। उनका यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो रहा है।
बता दें कि विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह अपने बयानों को लेकर हमेशा चर्चा में रहते हैं।  इससे पहले उन्होंने कहा था कि भारत एक दिन हिंदू राष्ट्र होगा, सिर्फ वही मुस्लिम देश में रह सकेंगे जो हिंदू संस्कृति को मानते हैं।

बैरिया विधायक ने कहा था कि बहुत कम मुसलमान हैं जो देशभक्त हैं। एक दिन भारत हिंदू राष्ट्र बनेगा, जो मुस्लिम हमारी संस्कृति को अपनाएंगे सिर्फ वही भारत में रह पाएंगे। 13 जनवरी को बलिया में विवादित बयान देते हुए उन्होंने कहा था कि वर्ष 2024 में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की स्थापना के 100 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर भारत हिंदू राष्ट्र बनेगा।

हिन्दू राष्ट्र बनने पर जो मुसलमान हमारी संस्कृति को आत्मसात करेंगे, वे भारत में रह पाएंगे। बैरिया विधायक अपने क्षेत्र में अपने तेवर के लिए चर्चित हैं। वो एक दो मौके पर भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ भी खड़े हुए हैं। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

अब इस बीजेपी विधायक ने बांटा भारतीय होने का ‘प्रमाणपत्र’

बीजेपी नेता सुरेंद्र सिंह ने एक बार फिर विवादित बयान दिया है, बलिया जिले की बैरिया विधानसभा सीट से विधायक सिंह ने देशवासियों को भारतीय होने का प्रमाणपत्र दिया है। सुनिए योगी जी के विधायक के विवादित बोल।

26 फरवरी 2018

