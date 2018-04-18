शहर चुनें

भाजपा ने गांवों में पार्टी को मजबूत करने के लिए बनाई यह तरकीब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 12:13 AM IST
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने गांवों में पैठ बनाने के लिए तरकीब बनाई है। तरकीब के तहत पार्टी ग्राम स्वराज अभियान शुरू करेगी। इसकी रूपरेखा तैयार कर ली है। बनारस में बीते दिनों निकाय चुनावों में शहर में भाजपा का परचम लहराया था लेकिन ग्रामीण इलाकों में भाजपा ने कोई खास कमाल नहीं किया था। इसके चलते भाजपा ग्राम स्वराज अभियान के अंर्तगत कई काम करने जा रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
 
