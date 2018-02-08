अपना शहर चुनें

डीरेकाकर्मी हत्याकांडः देखती रह गई पुलिस, आरोपी ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 08:43 PM IST
डीरेका परिसर में कर्मचारी नेता टीके मुकेश की हत्या के मामले में आरोपी रविनारायन सिंह उर्फ बबलू राय ने गुरुवार को कोर्ट में समर्पण कर दिया।  उसने अपने अधिवक्ता अनुज यादव के जरिये प्रभारी सीजेएम उमाकांत जिंदल की कोर्ट में समर्पण किया। कोर्ट ने उसका न्यायिक रिमांड बनाते हुए न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में लेकर जेल भेज दिया।

घेरेबंदी के बावजूद पुलिस उसे गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकी। डीरेका निवासी व डीरेका कर्मचारी परिषद के सदस्य तराधीश कुमार मुकेश की बीते 23 जनवरी की रात उनके आवास के समीप गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में मंडुआडीह पुलिस ने मृतक के भाई ताराचंद कुमार की तहरीर पर अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था।

बाद में विवेचना के दौरान इस मामले में अमित सिंह उर्फ रिक्कू, पंकज सिंह उर्फ डब्लू राय, रविनारायन सिंह उर्फ बबलू राय, आशुतोष सिंह व रमेश राय उर्फ मटरू राय का नाम प्रकाश में आया।  इस मामले में पुलिस ने एक आरोपी अमित सिंह उर्फ रिक्कू को गिरफ्तार कर लिया, जबकि शेष आरोपी फरार चल रहे हैं।

पुलिस ने इस मामले में दो आरोपियों पंकज सिंह उर्फ डब्लू राय व आशुतोष सिंह के खिलाफ अदालत से गैर जमानती वारंट जारी कराया। इस बीच एक अन्य आरोपी रविनारायन सिंह उर्फ बबलू राय ने पुलिस को चकमा देते हुए अदालत में समर्पण कर दिया। पुलिस फरार आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए दबिश दे रही है लेकिन उनका पता नहीं चल सका है। 
