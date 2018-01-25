अपना शहर चुनें

बहन से मिलने जा रहे वाराणसी के युवक की ट्रेन से गिरकर मौत

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी/पृथ्वीगंज Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 04:05 PM IST
a person dead in train accident when going sister home
पृथ्वीगंज रेलवे स्टेशन के करीब बुधवार सुबह हुआ हादसा
बहन से मिलने का अरमान लेकर घर से निकले युवक की इच्छा पूरी नहीं हो सकी। इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस से गिरने के कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पहुंची जीआरपी ने परिजनों को सूचना दी। बुधवार शाम को पहुंचे परिवार के लोगों ने शव की शिनाख्त की। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

वाराणसी के रामनगर कोतवाली के पड़ाव चौराहा समाधि स्थल रोड नई बस्ती निवासी बबलू सोनी (25) पुत्र रमाशंकर सोनी की बहन पूनम का विवाह पृथ्वीगंज के पास सांगीपुर में हुआ है। वह अपनी बहन से मिलने के लिए मंगलवार की रात घर से निकला। वाराणसी से लखनऊ जाने वाली इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस पर वह बैठा था।

 पृथ्वीगंज रेलवे स्टेशन के पास बुधवार की सुबह रेलवे लाइन के करीब एक अज्ञात युवक का शव क्षतविक्षत अवस्था में पड़ा था। जिसकी सूचना लोगों ने स्टेशन मास्टर को दी।

स्टेशन मास्टर ने घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मृतक के कपड़े व बैग की तलाशी ली। जिसमें मोबाइल, आधारकार्ड व दूसरे कागजात मिले। मोबाइल नंबर के सहारे पुलिस ने उसकी पहचान बबलू के रूप में की। इसके बाद परिवार के लोगों को घटना की जानकारी दी। 

railway news varanasi news train news train accident

