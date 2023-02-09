Notifications

Varanasi News

वाह क्या बात है!: पहली बार 200 टन कचरे से बना 70 टन कोयला, रमना चारकोल प्लांट में परीक्षण सफल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Published by: किरन रौतेला Updated Thu, 09 Feb 2023 11:48 AM IST
सार

एनटीपीसी की ओर से रमना में कचरे से कोयला बनाने वाला देश का पहला प्लांट बनाया जा रहा है। इस प्लांट से प्रतिदिन 600 टन कचरे से 200 टन कोयले का उत्पादन होगा। प्लांट में 200 टन क्षमता की दो और इकाइयां लगाई जाएंगी। इसके अलावा विकल्प के तौर पर एक और इकाई होगी।

वाराणसी में रमना प्लांट का ट्रायल सफल
वाराणसी में रमना प्लांट का ट्रायल सफल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
वाराणसी के रमना में निर्माणाधीन कचरे से कोयला बनाने वाले प्लांट में 200 टन क्षमता वाली इकाई का परीक्षण बुधवार को किया गया। 200 टन कचरे से 70 टन कोयले का उत्पादन हुआ। एनटीपीसी के अधिकारियों के अनुसार प्लांट के सफल परीक्षण के बाद दो अन्य इकाइयां स्थापित की जाएंगी।


एनटीपीसी की ओर से रमना में कचरे से कोयला बनाने वाला देश का पहला प्लांट बनाया जा रहा है। इस प्लांट से प्रतिदिन 600 टन कचरे से 200 टन कोयले का उत्पादन होगा। प्लांट में 200 टन क्षमता की दो और इकाइयां लगाई जाएंगी। इसके अलावा विकल्प के तौर पर एक और इकाई होगी। प्लांट की पहली इकाई से बुधवार को 70 टन कचरे का उत्पादन हुआ। कार्यदायी संस्था मैकावर बीके के महाप्रबंधक चंदर उदय सिंह ने बताया कि नगर निगम से मिले 200 टन कचरे से पहली बार में 70 टन कोयले का उत्पादन हुआ। कचरा गीला होने के कारण उत्पादन कम हो पाया है। एनटीपीसी के  वरिष्ठ प्रबंधक आशीष रंजन ने बताया कि पहली इकाई का परीक्षण सफल रहा है। जल्द ही अन्य इकाइयां स्थापित की जाएंगी।


 

कोयला
कोयला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ऐसे हुआ कोयले का उत्पादन
कार्यदायी संस्था के महाप्रबंधक ने बताया कि कचरे से कोयला बनाने तक की चार प्रक्रिया है। सबसे पहले नगर निगम से प्राप्त कचरे को अलग-अलग किया जाता है। इसके बाद इसे गरम करके नमी निकाली जाती है। इस कचरे को छोटे-छोटे टुकड़ों में तोड़कर इसे फिर से गरम किया जाता है। इससे बने पाउडर को कोयले के आकार में ढाला जाता है।

कचरे से कोयला बनाने वाले प्लांट की पहली इकाई का परीक्षण सफल रहा है। इसके बाद की प्रक्रिया को जल्द पूरा करने को एनटीपीसी के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं। दिसंबर तक प्लांट पूरी क्षमता के अनुसार बनकर तैयार होगा। - अजय राम, अधिशासी अभियंता, नगर निगम
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

