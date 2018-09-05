शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   छुट्टियों में भी खुलेगा बीएचयू अस्पताल का पर्चा काउंटर

छुट्टियों में भी खुलेगा बीएचयू अस्पताल का पर्चा काउंटर

Varanasi Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Sep 2018 02:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
वाराणसी। बीएचयू के सर सुंदर लाल अस्पताल में अवकाश के दिनों में भी अब पर्चा काउंटर खुला रहेगा। अवकाश के समय इमरजेंसी बढ़ रहे मरीजों की संख्या और पर्ची कटवाने में हो रही परेशानी को देखते हुए अस्पताल प्रशासन ने यह कदम उठाया है। चिकित्सा अधीक्षक प्रो. विजय नाथ मिश्र ने बताया कि मरीजों के तीमारदारों को ज्यादा लाइन में न लगना पड़े इसके लिए पर्ची काउंटर 101 हमेशा खुला रहेगा, बस रविवार को साप्ताहिक अवकाश में ही यहां बंदी रहेगी। कहा कि अस्पताल संचालन में मरीज और तीमारदार अपने सुझाव दे सकते है, जिससे कि सेवाओं को और बेहतर बनाया जा सके।

Recommended

Cricket News

शास्त्री ने खोली एक्ट्रेस निम्रत के साथ रिश्तों की सच्चाई, पहले भी कई एक्ट्रेसेज को कर चुके हैं डेट

4 सितंबर 2018

ravi shastri
ravi shastri
ravi shastri
रवि शास्त्री और निम्रत कौर
Cricket News

शास्त्री ने खोली एक्ट्रेस निम्रत के साथ रिश्तों की सच्चाई, पहले भी कई एक्ट्रेसेज को कर चुके हैं डेट

4 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

अमिताभ से थी टक्कर तो ऋषि कपूर ने पैसे देकर खरीदा था अवॉर्ड, बर्थडे पर जानिए उनके कुछ कुबूलनामे

4 सितंबर 2018

rishi kapoor
Rishi Kapoor
amitabh
Bollywood

अमिताभ से थी टक्कर तो ऋषि कपूर ने पैसे देकर खरीदा था अवॉर्ड, बर्थडे पर जानिए उनके कुछ कुबूलनामे

4 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

शुरू हो गया अमिताभ बच्चन का केबीसी 10, ये 6 स्टेप्स आपको भी हॉट सीट तक पहुंचा सकते हैं

4 सितंबर 2018

kbc
KBC 9 With Neha Namdev
kbc
kbc
Bollywood

शुरू हो गया अमिताभ बच्चन का केबीसी 10, ये 6 स्टेप्स आपको भी हॉट सीट तक पहुंचा सकते हैं

4 सितंबर 2018

Sapna Choudhary
Delhi NCR

सपना चौधरी ने स्टेज शो में गाल पर फेरा हाथ, होने लगी पैसे की बारिश

4 सितंबर 2018

Fitness

घर में जरूर पालें ये खास मछली, डेंगू-चिकनगुनिया के मच्छर पास भी नहीं फटकेंगे

4 सितंबर 2018

Gambusia
Gambusia
Fitness

घर में जरूर पालें ये खास मछली, डेंगू-चिकनगुनिया के मच्छर पास भी नहीं फटकेंगे

4 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

बोल्ड ड्रेस में काफी हॉट लग रही हैं सपना चौधरी, नए गाने का वीडियो वायरल...देखा नहीं होगा ऐसे

4 सितंबर 2018

sapna chaudhary
सपना चौधरी
sapna chaudhary
sapna chaudhary
Bollywood

बोल्ड ड्रेस में काफी हॉट लग रही हैं सपना चौधरी, नए गाने का वीडियो वायरल...देखा नहीं होगा ऐसे

4 सितंबर 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Television

KBC 10: हॉट सीट पर बैठना है तो पार करने होंगे ये 5 पड़ाव, फिर मिलेगा कंप्यूटर स्क्रिन पर पहला प्रश्न

4 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस 12: राहुल रॉय से लेकर 'अंगूरी भाभी' तक ये रहे विनर, यहां है अबतक के विजेताओं की लिस्ट

4 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

Teachers Day 2018: 'ऐ खुदा मुझको बता', टीचर्स डे पर जरूर सुनें ये 5 गीत, एक तो रुला कर ही रख देगा

4 सितंबर 2018

dengue, malaria, chikungunya
Home Remedies

अब चिकनगुनिया से ड़रने की नही है जरूरत, जानें इसके लक्षण और घरेलू इलाज

4 सितंबर 2018

Japan
World of Wonders

Teachers Day 2018: जापान के स्कूल में मिलता है इतना शानदार मिड डे मील, भूल जाएंगे 5 स्टार होटल का खाना

4 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

Teachers Day 2018: पेरेंट्स जरूर दिखाएं बच्चों को ये 5 फिल्में, कामयाबी खुद आकर चूमेगी कदम

4 सितंबर 2018

Husband Wife
Humour

पति के पांव दबाते-दबाते पत्नी ने कर डाला वो काम, वीडियो देखेंगे तो शर्मा जाएंगे

4 सितंबर 2018

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

पहले मनाई ईद फिर कान्हा बन शाहरुख खान ने फोड़ी मटकी, जन्माष्टमी पर कुछ ऐसी थी 'मन्नत' की रंगत

4 सितंबर 2018

Hindi Medium 2
Bollywood

Teachers Day: स्कूल पर आधारित हैं ये 11 बॉलीवुड फिल्में, एक-एक फिल्म बयां करती है अंदर की हकीकत

4 सितंबर 2018

teacher day 2018 importance of teachers day
Lifestyle

Teacher's Day 2018: आखिर क्यों मनाया जाता है शिक्षक दिवस? जानें इसके पीछे की कहानी

4 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

Stepmother held for planning gangrape murder of 9 year old girl in Baramulla jammu Kashmir
Jammu

J&K: सौतेली मां ने गैंगरेप करवा कर 9 साल कि बेटी की कराई हत्या, साजिश में भाई भी था शामिल

उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला क्षेत्र में सौतेली मां ने एक बच्ची से गैंग रेप करवा कर हत्या करवा दी और शव को जंगल में फेंकवा दिया। आरोपी महिला और उसके बेटे सहित कुल पांच आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

5 सितंबर 2018

हल्द्वानी में कृष्ण जन्मोत्सव
Nainital

हर्षोल्लास से मनाया गया नंदोत्सव

5 सितंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Nainital

संदेश के दायरे में आई 15 लड़कियां दिल्ली का चक्कर लगा चुकी

5 सितंबर 2018

बारिश से नष्ट हुई फसल का बीमा दिलाने की मांग
Lalitpur

बारिश से नष्ट हुई फसल का बीमा दिलाने की मांग

5 सितंबर 2018

गोविंद सागर बांध की सुरक्षा के साथ हो रहा खिलवाड़
Lalitpur

गोविंद सागर बांध की सुरक्षा के साथ हो रहा खिलवाड़

5 सितंबर 2018

संदिग्ध हाल में युवक का गला कटा, हालत गंभीर
Varanasi

संदिग्ध हाल में युवक का गला कटा, हालत गंभीर

5 सितंबर 2018

विशिष्ट क्षेत्र का सर्वे पूरा, पुर्नवास के लिए शासन को भेजा प्रस्ताव
Varanasi

विशिष्ट क्षेत्र का सर्वे पूरा, पुर्नवास के लिए शासन को भेजा प्रस्ताव

5 सितंबर 2018

एनआरआई सम्मेलन से पहले प्रशिक्षित किए जाएंगे रिक्शा और ऑटो चालक
Varanasi

एनआरआई सम्मेलन से पहले प्रशिक्षित किए जाएंगे रिक्शा और ऑटो चालक

5 सितंबर 2018

डीजल के रेट में आया रिकॉर्ड उछाल, महंगी हो गई जुताई
Varanasi

डीजल के रेट में आया रिकॉर्ड उछाल, महंगी हो गई जुताई

5 सितंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री की फटकार के बाद भी जाम से निजात नहीं
Varanasi

मुख्यमंत्री की फटकार के बाद भी जाम से निजात नहीं

5 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: वाराणसी में बड़ी मात्रा में विस्फोटक के साथ तीन गिरफ्तार

वाराणसी में पिछले हफ्ते बम मारकर पिता पुत्र की हत्या करने के मामले में पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। हत्या के पीछे की वजह 10 बीघा जमीन का झगड़ा बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस को आरोपियों के पास से बड़ी मात्रा में विस्फोटक भी बरामद हुए हैं।

4 सितंबर 2018

वाराणसी 3:37

VIDEO: गंगा की लहरों पर चलेगा क्रूज

3 सितंबर 2018

YOGI ADITYANATH 2:00

VIDEO: सीएम योगी ने की पीएम मोदी के विकास, सुशासन, सुरक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ

2 सितंबर 2018

योगी 1:05

VIDEO: सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दिया वाराणसी को ये बड़ा तोहफा

2 सितंबर 2018

योगी 1:46

प्रधानमंत्री के लोकसभा क्षेत्र में रात को सड़कों पर निकले सीएम योगी, ये थी वजह

2 सितंबर 2018

Related

खड़े ट्रक में बाइक घुसने से दंपति घायल, बेटे की मौत
Varanasi

खड़े ट्रक में बाइक घुसने से दंपति घायल, बेटे की मौत

5 सितंबर 2018

329 शिक्षकों को आज मिलेगा नियुक्ति पत्र
Varanasi

329 शिक्षकों को आज मिलेगा नियुक्ति पत्र

5 सितंबर 2018

लाखों कमा रही पत्नी भरण-पोषण की अधिकारी नहीं0
Varanasi

लाखों कमा रही पत्नी भरण-पोषण की अधिकारी नहीं0

5 सितंबर 2018

विशिष्ट क्षेत्र विकास परिषद ने साफ किया मंदिर विस्तारीकरण का रास्ता
Varanasi

विशिष्ट क्षेत्र विकास परिषद ने साफ किया मंदिर विस्तारीकरण का रास्ता

5 सितंबर 2018

कैंट और रोहनिया थाने की पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल
Varanasi

कैंट और रोहनिया थाने की पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल

5 सितंबर 2018

मुन्नीलाल, सोनू और किरनचंद के बैंक खाते खंगाल रही पुलिस
Varanasi

मुन्नीलाल, सोनू और किरनचंद के बैंक खाते खंगाल रही पुलिस

5 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.