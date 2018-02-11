अपना शहर चुनें

फाइलेरिया रोधी अभियान का आगाज

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 01:20 AM IST
ज्ञानपुर। फाइलेरिया से लोगों को निजात दिलाने के लिए अभियान का आगाज शनिवार को हो गया। जिला अस्पताल में मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. सतीश कुमार सिंह ने अपने हाथ से दवा वितरित कर अभियान का शुभारंभ किया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि जिले को फाइलेरिया से मुक्त करना है। इसके लिए घर-घर जाकर लोगों में दवाओं का वितरण किया जाएगा।
इस बीमारी से बचाव के लिए डीईसी और एलबेंडाजोल की खुराक लोगों को घर-घर जाकर खिलाई जाएगी। दवा खिलाने का अभियान 12 फरवरी तक चलेगा। सीएमओ ने कहा कि दवा खिलाने का अभियान तीन दिन तक चलेगा। कहा कि दो से पांच वर्ष तक के बच्चों को डीईसी की एक गोली और एलबेंडाजोल की एक गोली, छह से 14 साल के बच्चों को डीईसी की दो गोली, एलबेंडाजोल की एक गोली, 15 वर्ष से ऊपर के लोगों को डीईसी की तीन गोली और एलबेंडाजोल की एक गोली खिलाई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी खाली पेट दवा न खाए। दो वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चे, गर्भवती महिलाएं और गंभीर रूप से बीमार व्यक्ति को दवा नहीं खिलाई जाए। इस मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी और कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

