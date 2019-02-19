शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   दुर्घटना में ईंट भट्ठा संचालक की मौत

दुर्घटना में ईंट भट्ठा संचालक की मौत

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 02:02 AM IST
वाराणसी। दानूपुर में रिंग रोड पर रविवार की रात सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार चौबेपुर के शिवदशा निवासी ईंट भट्ठा संचालक रमाकांत सिंह उर्फ रामा (54) की मौत हो गई। सूचना पाकर पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए शव भेजवाया।
परिजनों ने बताया कि तीन महीने पहले रामा की पत्नी की भी मौत हो गई थी। रामा तीन बेटियों और एक बेटे के पिता थे। मई में उनकी छोटी बेटी की शादी होने वाली थी। प्रकरण को लेकर परिजनों ने अज्ञात वाहन चालक के खिलाफ शिवपुर थाने में तहरीर दी है।

