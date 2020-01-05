शहर चुनें

Sultanpur

बाइक सवार युवक को अज्ञात वाहन ने रौंदा

Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 11:03 PM IST
बाइक सवार युवक को अज्ञात वाहन ने रौंदा
अमेठी। लखनऊ-वाराणसी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर स्थित कमरौली रेलवे क्रॉसिंग के पास शनिवार की रात बाइक सवार एक युवक को अज्ञात वाहन ने रौंद दिया। घायल युवक को पुलिस कर्मियों ने स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचाया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।
जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जगदीशपुर गांव निवासी जंगबहादुर (35) पुत्र राघेश्याम शनिवार की रात बाजार से बाइक से घर लौट रहा था। रास्ते में कमरौली थाना क्षेत्र के रेलवे क्रॉसिंग के पास अज्ञात वाहन ने जंगबहादुर को रौंद दिया।
स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना के बाद पहुंचे पुलिस कर्मियों ने उसे स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचाया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक के परिवार के अशोक कुमार की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर शव का पोस्टमॉर्टम करायु है।
