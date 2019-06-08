शहर चुनें

फंदे पर लटका मिला विवाहिता का शव, दहेज हत्या का केस

फंदे पर लटका मिला विवाहिता का शव, दहेज हत्या का केस

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 12:33 AM IST
महमूदाबाद की घटना, दहेज हत्या का केस
महमूदाबाद (सीतापुर)। विवाह के लगभग तीन साल बाद भी दहेज की मांग पूरी न होने की वजह से एक विवाहिता की जान चली गई। विवाहिता का शव कमरे की छत में फंदे से लटकता पाया गया। मृतका के पिता की तहरीर पर आरोपियों के विरुद्ध केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

सदरपुर इलाके के हर्रैया गांव निवासी 22 वर्षीय आरती पत्नी अनिल कुमार की शुक्रवार को संदिग्ध हालात में मौत हो गई। खबर पाकर तंबौर इलाके के मुडिला गांव से पहुंचे मृतका के पिता गुड्डू ने बताया कि पुत्री का विवाह 10 जुलाई 2016 को किया था। बेटी की शादी में काफी दान दहेज भी दिया था। लेकिन इसके बाद भी पुत्री की ससुराल वाले दहेज में दो तोला सोने की चेन की मांग को लेकर उसको प्रताड़ित करते थे।

इसी के चलते उसकी पुत्री की हत्या कर दी गई। घटना को लेकर मृतका के पिता ने थाने में पुत्री के पति अनिल कुमार, ससुर सिरदार, ननद सितारा देवी निवासीगण हरैया व रेउसा के वेदौरा निवासी मृतका की दूसरी ननद ननद फूलमती और उसके पति कमलेश के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है। पुलिस का कहना है कि केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया जा रहा है। मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जेल से बाहर निकलते साक्षी महाराज
Lucknow

सीतापुर जेल में बंद रेप के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर से मिले उन्नाव के सांसद साक्षी महाराज

उन्नाव लोकसभा सीट से सांसद साक्षी महाराज बुधवार को सीतापुर जेल में बंद बांगरमऊ के विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर से मिलने पहुंचे। सेंगर दुष्कर्म के आरोप में जिला कारागार में बंद हैं।

6 जून 2019

ट्रेन से कटकर महिला श्रद्धालु की मौत
Sitapur

ट्रेन से कटकर महिला श्रद्धालु की मौत

6 जून 2019

दिल्ली से लौट रहा युवक जहरखुरानी का शिकार
Sitapur

दिल्ली से लौट रहा युवक जहरखुरानी का शिकार

6 जून 2019

पत्नी के बाद नेत्रदान कर अमर हुए प्रेम नरायण
Sitapur

पत्नी के बाद नेत्रदान कर अमर हुए प्रेम नरायण

6 जून 2019

समाचार पत्र विक्रेता से असलहे के बल पर नगदी लूटी
Sitapur

समाचार पत्र विक्रेता से असलहे के बल पर नगदी लूटी

6 जून 2019

कोतवाल की मनमानी पर भड़के लोग, जाम की सड़क
Sitapur

कोतवाल की मनमानी पर भड़के लोग, जाम की सड़क

6 जून 2019

जेल में बंद विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर से मिले साक्षी महाराज
Sitapur

जेल में बंद विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर से मिले साक्षी महाराज

6 जून 2019

Trains will run soon between Sitapur-Lakhimpur
Sitapur

सीतापुर-लखीमपुर के बीच जल्द दौड़ेंगी ट्रेनें

4 जून 2019

सीतापुर-लखीमपुर ट्रैक का आज होगा परीक्षण
Sitapur

सीतापुर-लखीमपुर ट्रैक का आज होगा परीक्षण

3 जून 2019

डालीगंज-सीतापुर ट्रैक पर विद्युतीकरण शुरू
Sitapur

डालीगंज-सीतापुर ट्रैक पर विद्युतीकरण शुरू

1 जून 2019

भाबी जी को सुर लगाना सिखाने पहुंचे नए गुरूजी, देखिए क्या हुआ आगे

भाबी जी को सुर लगाना सिखाने पहुंचे नए गुरूजी । फिर आगे हुआ क्या ।‘भाबी जी घर पर हैं’ की ऑन लोकेशन रिपोर्ट देखिए।

7 जून 2019

दुर्घटना 5:06

सावधान! सड़क हादसे का वीडियो बनाया तो पुलिस छोड़ेगी नहीं

7 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:04

इस इंटरनेट सेंसेशन ने लगाए टी सीरीज के म्यूजिक वीडियो में चार चांद

7 जून 2019

धोना 9:57

धोनी के बलिदान बैज पर क्यों मचा हाहाकार?

7 जून 2019

चार धाम 4:43

चार धामों की यात्रा का ये है रास्ता, रेल- सड़क और हवाई मार्ग से पहुंच सकते हैं चार धाम

7 जून 2019

प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो पर बनेगा फुट ओवरब्रिज
Sitapur

प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो पर बनेगा फुट ओवरब्रिज

3 जून 2019

Tree broken from the strong thunderstorms
Sitapur

तेज आंधी से पेड़ टूटे, बिजली गुल

3 जून 2019

रेलवे के फुट ओवरब्रिज पर चढ़ी महिला, हड़कंप
Sitapur

रेलवे के फुट ओवरब्रिज पर चढ़ी महिला, हड़कंप

4 जून 2019

नवजात शिशु के शव को नोचकर खा गए कुते
Sitapur

नवजात शिशु के शव को नोचकर खा गए कुते

4 जून 2019

150 गांवों की 24 घंटा गुल रही बिजली
Sitapur

150 गांवों की 24 घंटा गुल रही बिजली

4 जून 2019

अब 6.59 लाख किसानों को मिलेगी सम्मान निधि
Sitapur

अब 6.59 लाख किसानों को मिलेगी सम्मान निधि

3 जून 2019

