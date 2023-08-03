Notifications

Shamli News

UP: बड़ी संख्या में नकली नोट देख हैरत में लोग, STF ने कई दिनों से डाल रखा था डेरा, अब खुलेंगे बड़े राज

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, शामली Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Thu, 03 Aug 2023 01:35 AM IST
Shamli News : एसटीएफ की यह कार्रवाई इतनी गोपनीय रही कि किसी को इसकी भनक तक नहीं लग पाई। यहां तक कि स्थानीय पुलिस को भी कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी।

The STF team was in Shamli for several days, people are surprised to see fake notes of many lakhs
नकली नोट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

एसटीएफ मेरठ को नकली करेंसी के मामले में इनपुट मिलने से टीम कई दिन से शामली में डेरा डाले थी, लेकिन इसकी किसी को भनक तक नहीं लग पाई। स्थानीय पुलिस को भी इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई। उधर, बड़ी संख्या में नकली नोट बरामद होने पर मोहल्ले के लोग हैरत में हैं।



शामली के मोहल्ला नौकुआं रोड बरखंडी निवासी इमरान के नकली करेंसी के धंधे से जुड़े होने का इनपुट मिलने पर एसटीएफ टीम कई दिन से डेरा डाले हुए थे। वह आरोपी इमरान के बारे में जांच पड़ताल में जुटी थी और उसकी गतिविधियों को वॉच करती रही। एसटीएफ की यह कार्रवाई इतनी गोपनीय रही कि किसी को इसकी भनक तक नहीं लग पाई। यहां तक कि स्थानीय पुलिस को भी कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी। मौका मिलते ही बुधवार को एसटीएफ ने इमरान को दबोच लिया। साथ ही उसके घर से छह लाख आठ हजार के नकली नोट बरामद करने में भी बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी।

इमरान के पकड़े जाने के बारे में मोहल्ले के लोग कुछ भी बोलने से बचते रहे। मोहल्लेवासियों का कहना है कि पुलिस तो आई थी, लेकिन किसे पकड़ा और क्या बरामद हुआ, इसके बारे में उन्होंने जानकारी होने से इंकार कर दिया। साथ ही आरोपी के साथ इस धंधे में अन्य कौन-कौन लोग शामिल हैं, उसके बारे में भी जानकारी जुटाने में लगी है। एसटीएफ का फोकस आरोपी का पाकिस्तान कनेक्शन तलाश रही है।

प्रिंटिंग मशीन से छापे गए नकली नोट
एसटीएफ को इमरान के घर से जो नकली नोट बरामद हुए हैं, वे सभी किसी कलर प्रिंटिंग मशीन से छापे गए हैं। सभी नोट 100 व 50 के छापे गए हैं और नए नोट की नकल कर बनाए गए हैं। 100 व 50 के नकली नोट छापने के पीछे यह माना जा रहा है कि आमतौर पर लोग छोटे नोट को लेकर असली-नकली पर ज्यादा ध्यान नहीं देते और बाजार में उन्हें चलाने में आसानी हो सके।

पहले भी नकली करेंसी को लेकर चर्चाओं में रहा शामली
कैराना का नकली नोटों से पुराना नाता रहा है। 90 के दशक में गठरी व्यवसाय के बाद कैराना की कुछ तस्कर नकली नोटों की व्यापार में लग गए थे। सवा महीने पहले भी दिल्ली स्पेशल सेल ने कैराना के सर्राफा व्यापारी सहित दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करते हुए साढ़े पांच लाख रुपये के नकली नोट बरामद किए थे।

24 जून को दिल्ली स्पेशल सेल ने हरियाणा दिल्ली बॉर्डर से कैराना निवासी ताजिम को 2.51 लाख के नकली नोटों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था। ताजिम से पूछताछ के बाद खुलासा हुआ था कि कैराना के पुराना बाजार में सराफा की दुकान करने वाला सर्राफा व्यापारी इरशाद उर्फ भुरू नकली नोट छापने का मुख्य आरोपी है। दिल्ली स्पेशल सेल ने पुराना बाजार में सर्राफा व्यापारी इरशाद उर्फ़ भुरू की दुकान और मकान पर दबिश दी थी। यहां से दिल्ली स्पेशल सेल ने तीन लाख के नकली नोट बरामद किए थे। दिल्ली स्पेशल सेल ने कैराना निवासी ताजिम और इरशाद उर्फ भुरू का चालान करके दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में पेश किया था जहां से दोनों को तिहाड़ जेल भेज दिया था।

यह भी पढ़ें: सीमा हैदर की बॉलीवुड में एंट्री!: इस फिल्म का मिला ऑफर, अब बदल जाएगी किस्मत, पढ़िए क्या है ताजा अपडेट

इससे पहले मेरठ में पुलिस ने एक युवक को दो-दो हजार के 10 नकली नोटों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी ने बताया था कि उसे नकली नोट कैराना निवासी शाहिद ने दिए थे। जिसके बाद एसपी मेरठ में शाहिद की गिरफ्तारी पर 25000 का इनाम घोषित किया था।

यह भी पढ़ें: Nuh Violence : बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ता की मौत से बागपत में अलर्ट, नम आंखों से दी विदाई, छह साल पहले हुई थी शादी
Followed