विज्ञापन
मशीन की चपेट आया किसान, हालत गंभीर

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 12:29 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बाबरी। गांव हिरनवाड़ा निवासी धर्मपाल शनिवार को अपने खेत में ट्रैक्टर ट्राली के जरिए पंखे से धान की सफाई कर रहा था। इसी समय उसके परिवार का ही दीपचंद वहां पहुंचा और सफाई को देखने लगा। इसी दौरान अनियंत्रित होकर वह पंखे की चपेट में आ गया। गंभीर हालत में परिजन दीपचंद को लेकर शामली के सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय पहुंचे, जहां नाजुक स्थिति में उसे मेरठ के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया। घायल की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
