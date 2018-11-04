शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   अमित भूरा गैँग का सक्रिय सदस्य पकड़ा गया

अमित भूरा गैँग का सक्रिय सदस्य पकड़ा गया

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 09:28 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
(दिल्ली और गाजियाबाद के ध्यानार्थ)
विज्ञापन
- दिल्ली में होटल व्यवसायी से मांगी थी 50 लाख रुपये की रंगदारी
- गाजियाबाद के इंदिरापुरम मॉल में गोली चलाकर दहशत फैलाई थी
फोटो...
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शामली। दिल्ली के होटल व्यवसायी से 50 लाख रुपये की रंगदारी मांगने के मामले में अमित भूरा गिरोह का सक्रिय सदस्य संजय उर्फ सोनू को पुलिस मुठभेड़ में गोहरनी बाईपास से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पकड़े गए बदमाश से 315 बोर का तमंचा बरामद किया है।
शनिवार रात आदर्श मंडी पुलिस गोहरनी बाईपास पर चेकिंग कर रही थी। इसी दौरान संजय उर्फ सोनू निवासी बिजवाड़ा थाना बिनौली को पुलिस मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके पास से 315 बोर का तमंचा बरामद कर लिया है। आदर्श मंडी थाना प्रभारी सुनील सहरावत ने पत्रकारों को बताया कि पकड़ा गया संजय कुख्यात बदमाश अमित भूरा व विनीत सरनावली गिरोह का सक्रिय सदस्य रहा है। इसने दिल्ली के ज्योति नगर थाना क्षेत्र से एक होटल व्यवसायी से पचास लाख रुपये की रंगदारी मांगी गई थी। वर्ष 2016 में गाजियाबाद में इंदिरापुरम में एक मॉल में फायरिंग करके दहशत फैलाने का मामला भी इसके खिलाफ दर्ज है। रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर संजय का चालान कर दिया गया।

Recommended

तेज प्रताप यादव और ऐश्वर्या राय
Bihar

तेजप्रताप का ऐश्वर्या को लेकर बड़ा बयान, परिवार को कहती थी गंवार, तेजस्वी से लड़वाना चाहती थी

4 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

विराट-धोनी के बिना विश्व चैंपियंस का सामना करेगी टीम इंडिया, देखें पहले टी-20 की संभावित प्लेइंग XI

4 नवंबर 2018

india vs west indies
dhawan rohit
केएल राहुल
hardik pandya
Cricket News

विराट-धोनी के बिना विश्व चैंपियंस का सामना करेगी टीम इंडिया, देखें पहले टी-20 की संभावित प्लेइंग XI

4 नवंबर 2018

Notice Spot A black Dot On Someone's Palm, Call The Police immediately
Weird Stories

कहीं भी दिखे ऐसा निशान तो बिना देर किए करें पुलिस को फोन

4 नवंबर 2018

4 november 2018 rashifal daily horoscope 4th day of november month
Predictions

4 नवंबर राशिफल: कुछ राशियों पर मेहरबान रहेंगे रविवार के सितारे, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

4 नवंबर 2018

सांप
Dehradun

आशियाना में आराम कर रहे थे राष्ट्रपति, तभी निकल आया जहरीला सांप

4 नवंबर 2018

Me Too: Sexual Harassment Victim exclusive talk to Bjp and rss Leader in dehradun
Dehradun

#MeToo: बीजेपी पदाधिकारी पीड़िता से बोला, 'भूल जाओ मैं संघ का प्रचारक हूं, ये तो शारीरिक नीड है'

4 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बर्फबारी
Dehradun

औली में 10 साल बाद नवंबर में हुई बर्फबारी, चारधाम में बिछी बर्फ की चादर, तस्वीरें दिल खुश कर देंगी

4 नवंबर 2018

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी और शहजादी सैयद
National

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी के खिलाफ भाजपा का मास्टरस्ट्रोक कितना कारगर?

4 नवंबर 2018

दक्षिण अफ्रीका में दिवाली उत्सव
Rest of World

दिवाली ने एक सूत्र में बांधा है इस देश के लोगों को सद्भभावना का प्रतीक है यहां रोशनी का त्योहार

4 नवंबर 2018

umpire
Education

क्रिकेट के शौकीन बन सकते हैं अंपायर, बस अपनाएं ये आसान टिप्स, संवर जाएगा कल

4 नवंबर 2018

Akhil bhartiya sant samiti
India News

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के निर्माण पर साधु-संतों के बीच मंथन, आज जारी होगा धर्मादेश

4 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस-भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री पद के चेहरों में से सिर्फ शिवराज लड़ेंगे चुनाव!

4 नवंबर 2018

suhana khan
Bollywood

PHOTOS: दिवाली पार्टी में सुहाना खान ने पहनी काली साड़ी, ब्लाउज की वजह से बनीं सेंटर ऑफ अट्रैक्शन

4 नवंबर 2018

Kashi vishwanath temple corridor map ready and corridor will be built in four phases
Varanasi

काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर कॉरिडोर का नक्शा तैयार, 4 चरणों में होगा निर्माण, यहां से शुरू होगा काम

4 नवंबर 2018

Indira Mukherjee bail plea dismissed in Sheena Bora murder case
India News

शीना बोरा हत्या में इंद्राणी मुखर्जी की जमानत याचिका खारिज 

4 नवंबर 2018

Virat Kohli is going to celebrate his 30th birthday with wife Anushka Sharma
Cricket News

PHOTOS: विराट के जन्मदिन की तैयारी शुरू, पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा ने प्लान किया सरप्राइज

3 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

deoband
Meerut

राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर भैयाजी जोशी के बयान से देवबंदी उलमा नाराज, कही ये बड़ी बात

संघ के सरकार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी के मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर वर्ष 1992 की तरह आंदोलन किए जाने वाले बयान पर देवबंदी उलमा ने सख्त नाराजगी का इजहार किया है। उलमा ने कही ये बड़ी बात...

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: पहले फेसबुक पर दोस्ती फिर शादी का झांसा देकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म

3 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: पांच थप्पड़ जड़ने वाले भाजपा पार्षद को मिली जमानत, जेल से रिहा

2 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

शर्मनाक! बेटी के लिए बाप बना हैवान, घर में अकेली देख किया दुष्कर्म

2 नवंबर 2018

क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Meerut

हादसा: डीसीएम-कार में जबरदस्त भिड़ंत, एक की मौत- दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

3 नवंबर 2018

भाजपा नेताओं के साथ कृषि मंत्री सूर्य प्रताप शाही
Meerut

योगी सरकार के मंत्री बोले- लोगों की भावना से जुड़ा है श्रीराम मंदिर का मुद्दा

3 नवंबर 2018

थाने में जहर खाया
Meerut

आबकारी टीम की हिरासत में दिव्यांग ने खाया जहर, एंबुलेंस में तोड़ा दम

3 नवंबर 2018

रैपिड रेल
Meerut

अब 65 मिनट में तय होगी मेरठ से आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट की दूरी, रैपिड ट्रेन की स्पीड पर अध्ययन जारी

2 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

स्कूल में छात्रों का हटवाया तिलक, शिक्षक की करतूत पर भड़के अभिभावक, हंगामा

31 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दुबई भेजी जा रही थी मोटी रकम, सऊदी अरब से लौटे 2 युवकों से देवबंद में पूछताछ

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

भगवान राम के कहने पर मुस्लिम शख्स ने अपनाया हिंदू धर्म, बेटे का भी बदला नाम!

शामली में धर्म परिवर्तन का एक अलग ही मामला सामने आया है। यहां पर एक मुस्लिम शख्स ने हिंदू धर्म अपना लिया है, अपने साथ ही बेटे का नाम भी बदल दिया है। धर्म परिवर्तन करने वाले की माने तो उसे ऐसा करने के लिए भगवान राम ने कहा है। देखिए, ये रिपोर्ट।

3 नवंबर 2018

शामली 1:01

सुबह चार बजे बदमाश ने महिला को मारी गोली, CCTV में कैद हुई वारदात

25 अक्टूबर 2018

शामली 1:38

पुलिसवालों पर टूटा बदमाशों का कहर, जान बचाना हुआ मुश्किल

3 अक्टूबर 2018

SHAMLI MURDER 1:49

VIDEO: शामली में बाइकसवार हमलावरों ने 11वीं के छात्र को गोलियों से भूना

4 सितंबर 2018

शामली 2:49

खुद की बनाई शराब बनी काल...चार और लोगों को ले डूबी

22 अगस्त 2018

Related

मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा बदमाश
Meerut

मुठभेड़: फायरिंग कर भाग रहे बदमाश को पुलिस ने दबोचा, पिस्टल-तमंचा बरामद 

2 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

रालोद नेता नवाब कोकब का इंतकाल, पांच बार विधायक तो तीन बार रहे थे मंत्री

31 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

शिक्षक की शर्मनाक करतूत, कक्षा 9 के दो छात्रों से कुकर्म, स्कूल में जमकर हंगामा

1 नवंबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

शौहर ने बीवी को उतारा मौत के घाट, आरोपी की तलाश में ताबड़तोड़ दबिश

1 नवंबर 2018

डेंगू
Meerut

डेंगू का वार जारी, जिले में लगातार बढ़ रही मरीजों की संख्या

3 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

शर्मनाक! ससुर ने पुत्रवधू के साथ किया दुष्कर्म, पति ने मारपीट कर घर से निकाला

1 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.