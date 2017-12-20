बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुख्यमंत्री से रमाला में मिलेगा आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रतिनिधि मंडल
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 11:25 PM IST
शामली। बागपत जिले के रमाला में 23 दिसंबर को किसान दिवस पर आ रहे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मेरठ- सहारनपुर मंडल की आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल मिलेगा। 13 सूत्री मांगो से मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत कराकर समाधान की मांग की जाएगी। बुधवार को उत्तर प्रदेश महिला आंगनबाड़ी कर्मचारी संघ की बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया। 22 दिसंबर को महिला आंगनबाड़ी कर्मचारी संघ के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष भानू प्रताप शामली आएंगे। इस मौके पर संघ की जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश देवी, सरिता देवी, सरिता जयंत, ललिता शर्मा मौजूद रहेगी। बता दें कि उत्तर प्रदेश महिला आंगनबाड़ी कर्मचारी संघ का दो माह से प्रदेश व्यापी धरना प्रदर्शन चल रहा था। मंगलवार की शाम यह धरना प्रदर्शन समाप्त हो गया था।
