जमकर खेला फाग, एक दूजे को रंग लगाने को रही भागम भाग

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 12:05 AM IST
जलालाबाद (शामली)। कस्बे में शिव-ब्रह्मा मंदिर (बोहरान) पर युवाओं ने मिठाई और पकोड़ी बांटी एवं गले मिलकर एक दूसरे को होली की बधाई दी। इस मौके पर राजेश सैनी, अशोक सैनी, संजय शर्मा, हरीश कुमार शर्मा, सचिन, मुकुल, वंश, अमन बालियान, सौरभ, अतुल, राहुल, कन्हैया शर्मा, दीपक, अंशुल सैनी आदि मौजुद रहे । होली उत्सव पर तीन जगह सुंदर कांड और दो स्थानों पर मां भगवती का विशाल जागरण हुआ। इसमें देहरादून, सहारनपुर, देवबंद से आए कलाकारों ने सुंदर झांकियों के साथ पूरी रात भक्ति रस की गंगा बहाई। इसके साथ ही भाजपा नेता बोबी शर्मा, राकेश शर्मा खटिकान धर्मशाला आदि स्थानों पर होली मिलन का आयोजन हुआ। इसमें दोनों समुदाय के लोगों ने आपसी सौहार्द की मिसाल बनाई। कस्बे में सभी मस्जिदों में जुमे की नमाज हुई। मस्जिदों के पास पुलिस बल तैनात रहा।

