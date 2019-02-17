शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   ओशो दीप स्कूल मे वार्षिकोत्सव, विधायक ने किया बच्चो को सम्मानित

ओशो दीप स्कूल मे वार्षिकोत्सव, विधायक ने किया बच्चो को सम्मानित

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 11:38 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बच्चों को अच्छे संस्कार देने पर जोर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
शामली। ओशो दीप स्कूल के वार्षिकोत्सव में बच्चों ने सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किए। मेधावी बच्चों को मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा विधायक तेजेंद्र निर्वाल ने पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया। उन्होंने बच्चों को अच्छे संस्कार, अच्छी शिक्षा देने का जोर दिया
रविवार को शहर के चौधरी चरण सिंह कॉलोनी में स्थित ओशो दीप स्कूल के वार्षिकोत्सव में मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा विधायक तेजेंद्र निर्वाल व सेंट आरसी स्कूल कैराना के चेयरमैन यशपाल पंवार का बच्चों ने स्वागत गीत प्रस्तुत करके अतिथियों को बुकें देकर स्वागत किया। विधायक ने शिक्षिका कमलेश देवी व आशीष निर्वाल का पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया। विधायक तेजेंद्र सिंह निर्वाल ने बच्चों के कार्यक्रमों की सराहना की। इस मौके पर संस्था की प्रबंध निदेशक अनिता देवी ने छात्र- छात्राओं को छात्रवृत्ति देने की घोषणा की। प्रधानाचार्य प्रियंका मित्तल, गोविंद झां, साक्षी शर्मा, आशीष निर्वाल, विपुल निर्वाल, छवि तोमर, कमलेश देवी आदि मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

Pulwama Terror Attack Wife bids adieu to martyr Tilak Raj in Kangra Himachal
Shimla

तस्वीरें: दुल्हन के जोड़े में सावित्री ने शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, रोया पूरा गांव

17 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

नीना गुप्ता शादी से पहले मां बनकर हुई थीं परेशान, बोलीं- 'लड़कियों कभी पब्लिक में अपने BF के साथ...'

17 फरवरी 2019

neena gupta
neena gupta
Neena Gupta
चंडीगढ़ में मेरा वो मतलब नहीं था का मंचन करते हुए अनुपम खेर
Bollywood

नीना गुप्ता शादी से पहले मां बनकर हुई थीं परेशान, बोलीं- 'लड़कियों कभी पब्लिक में अपने BF के साथ...'

17 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama Terror Attack Wife Bids Adieu To Martyr Tilak Raj In Kangra Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

आखिर क्यों सावित्री ने शादी का जोड़ा पहनकर शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, जानिए वजह

17 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
pulwama attack
Jammu

पुलवामा हमला: गैस सिलेंडर में रखा था आरडीएक्स, हमले से पहले आतंकी ने तीन बार की थी रेकी

17 फरवरी 2019

martyr chitresh bisht
Dehradun

राजौरी आईईडी ब्लास्ट: मेजर की शादी के कार्ड बांटने गए थे पिता, लौटे तो आई शहादत की खबर

17 फरवरी 2019

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#Pulwama: शहीद मोहनलाल का शव पहुंचा देहरादून, बेटी ने दिखाई बहादुरी, वायरल हो रही तस्वीर

17 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

#Pulwama: आतंकी हमले पर जनरल वीके सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कैसे लिया जाएगा बदला

17 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Special
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान पर्व पर चलेंगी 49 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ढाई हजार बसें

17 फरवरी 2019

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

demand
Shamli

मुस्लिम युवकों ने मोदी को लिखा खून से खत

देश के जवानों की शहादत पर पूरा देश गुस्से में है। कैराना में मुस्लिम युवकों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को अपने खून से चिट्ठी लिखकर सेना में भर्ती करने की मांग की है।

17 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
खोड़समा में गूंजे पाकिस्तान विरोध नारे
Shamli

खोड़समा में गूंजे पाकिस्तान विरोध नारे

18 फरवरी 2019

sorrow
Shamli

शहीद भाई के फोटो से लिपटकर रोती रही मीनाक्षी

18 फरवरी 2019

fulfill my dream of father
Shamli

सिद्धार्थ बोला, पापा के सपने को जरूर करूंगा पूरा

18 फरवरी 2019

कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाओ, पाकिस्तान को उसी की भाषा में सबक सिखाओ
Shamli

कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाओ, पाकिस्तान को उसी की भाषा में सबक सिखाओ

17 फरवरी 2019

revel
Shamli

बिड़ौली में पाक प्रधानमंत्री का फूंका पुतला

17 फरवरी 2019

मारपीट कर विवाहिता को निकाला
Shamli

मारपीट कर विवाहिता को निकाला

17 फरवरी 2019

दुकान में सेंध लगाकर तीन लाख रुपये चोरी
Shamli

दुकान में सेंध लगाकर तीन लाख रुपये चोरी

17 फरवरी 2019

आरोपी की तलाश में गुजरात पुलिस की दबिश
Shamli

आरोपी की तलाश में गुजरात पुलिस की दबिश

17 फरवरी 2019

पीएफआई के नाम से चस्पा पोस्टर बने चर्चा का विषय
Shamli

पीएफआई के नाम से चस्पा पोस्टर बने चर्चा का विषय

17 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पहली बार वोट डालने के लिए उत्साहित हैं गोंडा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स, इन मुद्दों पर करेंगे मतदान

अमर उजाला का चुनाव रथ पहुंच चुका है गोंडा। गोंडा में अमर उजाला की टीम ने बातचीत की उन युवाओं से जो आने वाले चुनावों में करेंगे पहली बार मतदान। देखिए किन मुद्दों पर वोट करेंगे गोंडा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स।

17 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला

पुलवामा हमले के बाद एक शख्स ने खून से लिखा खत, कहा कुछ भी हो बदला चाहिए

17 फरवरी 2019

आधी आबादी 2:49

देखिए मोदी सरकार के कामकाज से कितना संतुष्ट हैं गोंडा की महिलाएं

17 फरवरी 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:48

अगर बने एक दिन के लिए पीएम तो ये काम सबसे पहले करेंगे गोंडा के लोग

17 फरवरी 2019

शंकराचार्य 1:35

पुलवामा हमले के बाद शंकराचार्य सरस्वती ने रामाग्रह यात्रा कार्यक्रम किया स्थगित

17 फरवरी 2019

Related

Tribute meeting
Shamli

आतंकवाद के खिलाफ पूरा देश एकजुट : सुरेश राणा

17 फरवरी 2019

attack in Pulwama
Shamli

पुलवामा में आतंकी हमले से सब आहत

17 फरवरी 2019

विद्युत करंट से युवक झुलसा
Shamli

विद्युत करंट से युवक झुलसा

17 फरवरी 2019

शहीद के एक परिजन को मिलेगी नौकरी, नौकरी के लिए आवेदन आन लाइनकराया जाएगा
Shamli

शहीद के एक परिजन को मिलेगी नौकरी, नौकरी के लिए आवेदन आन लाइनकराया जाएगा

17 फरवरी 2019

आरोग्य हवन यज्ञ के साथ योग शिविर का हुआ समापन
Shamli

आरोग्य हवन यज्ञ के साथ योग शिविर का हुआ समापन

17 फरवरी 2019

जैन मिलन का वार्षिक अधिवेशन
Shamli

जैन मिलन का वार्षिक अधिवेशन

17 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.