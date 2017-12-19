Download App
ओवरलोड ट्रक पलटा, बाल-बाल टला बड़ा हादसा

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 11:34 PM IST
कैराना में ओवरलोड ट्रक पलटा
कैराना (शामली)। मंगलवार सुबह एक गन्ने से लदा ट्रक भूरा चुंगी के पास झिंझाना बाईपास पर पलट गया।
मंगलवार की सुबह गन्ना माफिया द्वारा ट्रकों में गन्ना सेंटरों से ओवरलोड गन्ना भर कर मिल में ले जाया जा रहा था। जब गन्ने से लदा ओवरलोड ट्रक कस्बे की भूरा चुंगी के पास पहुंचा तो गन्ने से लदा ओवरलोड ट्रक असंतुलित होकर सड़क किनारे पलट गया। गनीमत रही की इस दौरान वहां कोई वाहन व व्यक्ति मौजूद नहीं था। इससे पहले शामली व झिंझाना क्षेत्र में दो गन्ने से लदे ओवरलोड ट्रकों के गाड़ियों के ऊपर पलटने से घटनाएं घट चुकी है। बावजूद इसके कैराना पुलिस का इस और कोई ध्यान नही हैं। गन्ना माफिया द्वारा प्रतिदिन कस्बे के बीच से गन्ने से लदे ओवरलोड ट्रकों को बिना किसी रोकटोक के निकाले जा रहे हैं।
