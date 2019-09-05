शहर चुनें

छह से आठ सितंबर तक बाधित रहेगा रेल यातायात

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 02:26 AM IST
शाहजहांपुर। समपार संख्या 334/एसपीएल किमी 1255/29-31 तिलहर स्टेशन के रेल पथ पर ओवर हॉलिंग का काम छह से आठ सितंबर तक किया जाएगा। जिसकी वजह से यातायात बाधित रहेगा। जिससे ओवर हॉलिंग का काम समय सीमा के अंदर सुचारु रूप से पूरा हो सके। इन दिनों में वैकल्पिक मार्ग से यातायात सुचारु रहेगा। यह जानकारी सीनियर सेक्शन इंजीनियर उत्तर रेलवे ने दी है।
