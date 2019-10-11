शहर चुनें

Shahjahanpur

करंट लगने से वृद्ध की मौत

Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 12:10 AM IST
कांट। क्षेत्र के गांव गंधार निवासी 60 वर्षीय जानकी प्रसाद बृहस्पतिवार सुबह 8:30 बजे खेत पर समरसेबिल चलाने गए थे, वहां उन्हें करंट लग गया, इससे उनकी मौत हो गई। खेत पर काम कर रहे लोगों ने उनके घर जानकारी दी। इसके बाद बेटे सत्यपाल ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने शव का पंचायतनामा भरकर बिना पोस्टमार्टम के परिजनों को सौंप दिया।
