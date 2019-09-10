शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shahjahanpur ›   accident

लिंटर खोलते समय नीचे गिरकर युवक की मौत

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 11:45 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शाहजहांपुर। निगोही के गांव इनायतपुर निवासी 25 वर्षीय तौहीद मजदूरी पर निगोही में एक मकान का लिंटर मंगलवार सुबह खोल रहा था। अचानक नीचे गिर गया और लिंटर का कुछ मलवा भी उसके ऊपर गिर गया। इससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उसे जिला अस्पताल लाया गया जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। परिजन बिना पोस्टमार्टम कराए शव घर लिए गए।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

विराली मोदी
Delhi NCR

दिव्यांग महिला से CISF कर्मी ने किया दुर्व्यवहार, बोला- ड्रामा मत करो, खड़ी हो जाओ

10 सितंबर 2019

Lifestyle

कहानी उस हिंदू राजा की जिसने इमाम हुसैन के लिए अपने बेटों की कुर्बानी दे दी

10 सितंबर 2019

मोहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान सोगवार
muharram
Muharram 2018
muharram procession
Lifestyle

कहानी उस हिंदू राजा की जिसने इमाम हुसैन के लिए अपने बेटों की कुर्बानी दे दी

10 सितंबर 2019

Television

KBC 11: यूपी का एक शख्स जो एक हजार के सवाल का जवाब न दे पाया, अब एक करोड़ तक पहुंचा

10 सितंबर 2019

kbc
kbc
kbc
KBC contestant Himanshu
Television

KBC 11: यूपी का एक शख्स जो एक हजार के सवाल का जवाब न दे पाया, अब एक करोड़ तक पहुंचा

10 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Bollywood

वो 14 धांसू डायलॉग्स, जिनकी वजह से हिट हो गईं अनुराग कश्यप की फिल्में, आपने सुनें क्या?

10 सितंबर 2019

Anurag Kashyap
Gangs of Wasseypur
Mukkabaaz
Gulaal
Bollywood

वो 14 धांसू डायलॉग्स, जिनकी वजह से हिट हो गईं अनुराग कश्यप की फिल्में, आपने सुनें क्या?

10 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

'तेरे नाम से' रातों-रात बाहर हो गए थे अनुराग कश्यप, सलमान को दे डाली थी ऐसी सलाह और फिर...

10 सितंबर 2019

salman khan, Anurag kashyap
Anurag Kashyap
tere naam
Tere Naam
Bollywood

'तेरे नाम से' रातों-रात बाहर हो गए थे अनुराग कश्यप, सलमान को दे डाली थी ऐसी सलाह और फिर...

10 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हेलमेट पहनने पर भी कट सकता है 'विदाउट हेलमेट' का चालान, ये नियम कर देगा हैरान

10 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: चांद के मौसम की जानकारी में चूक तो नहीं बन गई 'विक्रम' की राह का रोड़ा?

10 सितंबर 2019

मोहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान सोगवार
Lifestyle

कहानी उस हिंदू राजा की जिसने इमाम हुसैन के लिए अपने बेटों की कुर्बानी दे दी

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood

पत्नी मान्यता को छोड़ इस लड़की के प्यार में डूबे संजय, कैमरे पर 'आई लव यू' बोलते पकड़े गए रंगे हाथ

10 सितंबर 2019

hindi diwas 2019 do you know these 20 english words originated from hindi
Delhi NCR

Hindi Diwas 2019: क्या आप जानते हैं अंग्रेजी के इन 20 शब्दों को, जिनका जन्म हिंदी से हुआ है

10 सितंबर 2019

चौधरी फवाद हुसैन
Cricket News

पाक मंत्री चौधरी फवाद का एक और शर्मनाक बयान, श्रीलंकाई खिलाड़ियों के इनकार को बताया भारत की साजिश

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
jack ma
Education

मैथ्स में मिला एक अंक, 30 कंपनियों ने किया रिजेक्ट, फिर कैसे चीन के सबसे अमीर इंसान बने जैक मा

10 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हेलमेट पहनने पर भी कट सकता है 'विदाउट हेलमेट' का चालान, ये नियम कर देगा हैरान

10 सितंबर 2019

युवक ने चालान से बचने का निकाला नायाब तरीका
Bizarre News

युवक ने चालान से बचने का निकाला नायाब तरीका, देख कर पुलिस वाले भी रह गए दंग

10 सितंबर 2019

विराली मोदी
Delhi NCR

दिव्यांग महिला से CISF कर्मी ने किया दुर्व्यवहार, बोला- ड्रामा मत करो, खड़ी हो जाओ

10 सितंबर 2019

भारत का चंद्रयान-2 मिशन 95 प्रतिशत सफल रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान 2: इसरो दे रहा है पल-पल का अपडेट, जानें अभी किस हाल में है लैंडर विक्रम

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

chinmayanand
Bareilly

सोशल मीडिया पर चिन्मयानंद का एक और वीडियो वायरल

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। पहले से ही छात्रा के आरोपों से घिरे स्वामी चिन्मयानंद का एक और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सार्वजनिक हो रहा है।

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद-छात्रा
Bareilly

पहली बार सामने आई चिन्मयानंद पर आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा, बोली- एक साल तक किया मेरा शोषण

10 सितंबर 2019

मुमुक्षु आश्रम के पास एसआईटी
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद मामला: हॉस्टल के सील कमरे की जांच करने छात्रा के कॉलेज पहुंची एसआईटी

10 सितंबर 2019

पीड़ित महिला
Bareilly

यूपी: दस दिन पहले हुई थी शादी, पति ने दिया तीन तलाक

10 सितंबर 2019

एसआईटी की टीम की जांच जारी
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद मामला: कई घंटों से छात्रा के पिता से पूछताछ कर रही है एसआईटी, घर के बाहर कड़ा पहरा

8 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद-छात्रा प्रकरणः कड़ी सुरक्षा में छात्रा अपने घर पहुंची

8 सितंबर 2019

traffic rule
Shahjahanpur

चार गुना जुर्माना किए जाने पर टेंपो चालकों ने की हड़ताल

10 सितंबर 2019

political
Shahjahanpur

अखिलेश के स्वागत को धरा रह गया ताम-झाम

10 सितंबर 2019

accident
Shahjahanpur

सड़क हादसों में 17 लोग घायल, पांच जिला अस्पताल रेफर

10 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानन्द
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- एसआईटी जांच में सामने आएंगे षडयंत्रकारी

4 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

चंद्रयान 2 की लैंडिंग में चूक की एक वजह हो सकता है मौसम, वैज्ञानिक कर रहे हैं अध्ययन

चांद की सतह के मौसम का सही अनुमान न लगा पाना भी शायद चंद्रयान-2 के विक्रम लैंडर की लैंडिंग में रोड़ा रही हो, इस बात का वैज्ञानिक अध्ययन कर रहे हैं।

10 सितंबर 2019

यूएनएचआरसी 1:28

UNHRC में कश्मीर पर पाकिस्तान ने सुनाई झूठी कहानी तो भारत ने ऐसे दिया कड़ा जवाब

10 सितंबर 2019

ड्रीमगर्ल 1:28

कैमरे देख कुछ इस तरह मचले आयुष्मान, अपनी हीरोइन का ग्लैमर भी कर दिया फीका

10 सितंबर 2019

अरुण जेटली 13:43

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली की याद में श्रद्धांजलि सभा, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी हुए भावुक

10 सितंबर 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण 1:01

केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने ऑटो सेक्टर में मंदी की बताई वजह, सुनकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

10 सितंबर 2019

Related

crime
Shahjahanpur

रंजिशन युवक को गोली मारकर किया घायल, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

10 सितंबर 2019

teen talaq
Shahjahanpur

दस दिन पूर्व हुई शादी...कहा तलाक...तलाक...तलाक

10 सितंबर 2019

संयमित जीवन जीने की प्रेरणा देते हैं 119 साल के महंत सिद्धेश्वर गिरी
Bareilly

संयमित जीवन जीने की प्रेरणा देते हैं 119 साल के महंत सिद्धेश्वर गिरी

7 सितंबर 2019

crime
Shahjahanpur

युवती से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, नहीं दर्ज की रिपोर्ट

9 सितंबर 2019

health
Shahjahanpur

बुखार से कुलुआबोझ में एक और महिला की मौत

10 सितंबर 2019

poltical
Shahjahanpur

आज आएंगे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश, होगा स्वागत

9 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited