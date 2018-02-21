शहर चुनें

Bareily Bureau Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 10:00 AM IST
फोटो-24
शाहजहांपुर। महादलित परिसंघ शाखा शाहजहांपुर ने हाथ से मैला उठाने की कुप्रथा के विरोध में मंगलवार को कैंडल मार्च निकाला। परिषद के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव चंदन लाल वाल्मीकि ने कहा कि इस अमानवीय प्रथा को बंद किया जाना चाहिए। जिले के प्रत्येक ब्लॉक में अब भी यह कृत्य हो रहा है। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विकास चंद्र ने कहा कि जिले के अधिकारियों को मनमानी रिपोर्ट देकर शाहजहांपुर को हाथ से मैला उठाने की प्रथा से मुक्त घोषित कर दिया है। सरकार को यह प्रथा बंद कराकर इसमें लगे लोगों के रोजगार और पुनर्वास की व्यवस्था करनी चाहिए। इस मौके पर जिलाध्यक्ष अमित कुमार बाल्मीकि, संतोष, सतेंद्र, मुकेश वाल्मीकि, जितेंद्र, संजीव, मुकेश आदि रहे।

