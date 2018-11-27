शहर चुनें

Shahjahanpur

मानसिक मानसिक महिला ने किया हंगामा

Bareily Bureau Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 12:19 AM IST
मानसिक कमजोर महिला ने किया हंगामा
वाहनों पर पत्थर फेंक शीशे तोड़े
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शाहजहांपुर। सोमवार दोपहर करीब 12 बजे बरेली मोड़ चौराहे पर मानसिक कमजोर महिला ने जमकर हंगामा किया। महिला ने ईंट फेंककर चार वाहनों के शीशे तोड़ दिए। इससे वहां हड़कंप मच गया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक महिला ने अपने सभी कपड़े भी उतार के फेंक दिए। सूचना पर अजीजगंज चौकी की चीता मोबाइल पर तैनात कांस्टेबल तौसीम हैदर महिला कांस्टेबल के साथ मौके पर आ गए। महिला कांस्टेबल ने जैसे तैसे उसे काबू में कर कपड़े पहनाकर जिला चिकित्सालय ले आई। इंस्पेक्टर कोतवाली चौक राजकुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि महिला को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 108 नंबर एंबुलेंस के जरिए पुलिस टीम के साथ बरेली के मानसिक चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया जाएगा।

