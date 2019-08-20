शहर चुनें

Sant Kabir Nagar

महुली थाना क्षेत्र की घटना

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 10:30 PM IST
मारपीट में घायल हुई परसौना गांव निवासी रीना ।
मारपीट में घायल हुई परसौना गांव निवासी रीना ।
महिला पर चाकू से हमला
महुली थाना क्षेत्र के मड़हा राजा ग्राम के परसौना पुरवा का मामला
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
धनघटा। महुली थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम पंचायत मड़हा राजा के पुरवा परसौना निवासी महिला पर उसी के रिश्तेदार ने चाकू से वार कर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया।
परसौना गांव निवासी 25 वर्षीया रीना पत्नी दीपू ने बताया कि मंगलवार को वह घर में थी। इसी बीच बस्ती जिले के कप्तानगंज थाना क्षेत्र का निवासी उसका एक रिश्तेदार वहां पहुंचा। एक पुरानी बात को लेकर कहासुनी होने लगी। इसी दौरान रिश्तेदार ने रीना पर चाकू से दो बार वार करके घायल कर दिया। एक वार गले पर तथा दूसरा पेट पर लगा। शोर सुनकर जब तक लोग मौके पर पहुंचते तब तक हमलावर भाग चुका था। महिला को सीएचसी नाथनगर में भर्ती कराया गया है।
एसओ महुली प्रदीप सिंह ने बताया कि मामला संज्ञान में है लेकिन अभी तहरीर नहीं मिली है। तहरीर मिलती है तो उसके अनुरूप केस दर्ज कर मामले की छानबीन की जाएगी।
war on women knife
