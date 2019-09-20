शहर चुनें

करंट से झुलसकर रिटायर्ड लाइनमैन की मौत

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 11:06 PM IST
करंट से झुलसकर रिटायर्ड लाइनमैन की मौत
हैंसर। क्षेत्र के सेमरडाडी गांव में अपने घर पर स्विच बोर्ड की गड़बड़ी ठीक करने के दौरान शुक्रवार को एक रिटायर्ड लाइनमैन की करंट की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद घर पर कोहराम मच गया। मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। पीड़ित परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल था।
सेमरडाडी गांव निवासी बृजलाल ( 65) पुत्र कुशहर विद्युत निगम में लाइनमैन के पद पर नौकरी करते थे। रिटायर्ड होने के बाद वह घर पर ही परिवार के साथ रह रहे थे। वह शुक्रवार को अपने घर में स्विच बोर्ड की गड़बडी ठीक कर रहे थे। तभी करंट की चपेट में आकर बृजलाल झुलस गए। घटना के बाद परिजन उन्हें सीएचसी मलौली ले गए, जहां डॉक्टर ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। उनके दो बेटे नौकरी करते है। जबकि छोटा बेटा राजू घर पर है। वृद्ध की मौत से परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है। गांव के लोगों का कहना है कि बृजलाल मिलनसार थे।
Most Read

बच्ची से दुष्कर्म(डेमो)
Sant Kabir Nagar

संत कबीर नगर में रिश्ते हुए तार-तार, ग्राम प्रधान की बेटियों ने पिता पर लगाया दुष्कर्म का आरोप 

धनघटा क्षेत्र के एक प्रधान पर उसकी दो बेटियों ने दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाया है। छोटी बेटी के साथ कुकृत्य की घटना देख लेने और विरोध करने पर पत्नी और बेटियों की पिटाई भी करने का आरोप है।

18 सितंबर 2019

A man dead by electric sock.
Sant Kabir Nagar

करंट की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौत

19 सितंबर 2019

अंबा केपीएस बीपी कॉलेज हरिहरपुर में आयोजित अपराजिता कार्यक्रम के दौरान एएसपी असित श्रीवास्तव क?
Sant Kabir Nagar

‘बेटियां डरें नहीं, मुश्किलों का डटकर करें मुकाबला’

19 सितंबर 2019

कलेक्ट्रेट में परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास करते प्रभारी मंत्री रविद्र जायसवाल,डीएम ,सीडीओ और अन्य।
Sant Kabir Nagar

‘योजनाओं से दलालों को रखें दूर, भष्टचार को करें शुन्य’

19 सितंबर 2019

धनघटा पुलिस की हिरासत से फरार हुआ आरोपी सद्दाम।
Sant Kabir Nagar

सिपाही व होमगार्ड को चकमा देकर कस्टडी से किशोरी को भगा ले जाने का आरोपी फरार

19 सितंबर 2019

चंदहर गांव के समीप नहर पुलिया में मिली लाश के बारे में जानकारी लेते महुली के एसओ।
Sant Kabir Nagar

नहर से युवक की लाश मिली, हत्या की आशंका

18 सितंबर 2019

father accused of rape away from arrest even after 16 days.
Sant Kabir Nagar

16 दिन बाद भी पुलिस की गिरफ्त से दूर दुष्कर्म का आरोपी पिता, दहशत में बेटियां

18 सितंबर 2019

मुखलिसपुर चौकी पर पहुंच कर प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण।
Sant Kabir Nagar

घाट की सफाई पर भिड़े दो पक्ष, नौ लहूनुहान

18 सितंबर 2019

SDM will improve the system of kasturba gandhi school.
Sant Kabir Nagar

कस्तूरबा विद्यालय गांधी स्कूल की व्यवस्था सुधारेंगे एसडीएम

19 सितंबर 2019

प्राथमिक विद्यालय गंगौरा में टूटी स्कूल की बाउड्रीवाल ।
Sant Kabir Nagar

जान जोखिम में डाल स्कूल जाने को मजबूर नौनिहाल

18 सितंबर 2019

